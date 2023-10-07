Opinion | Immersed in the mulberry picking

By Stephanie Saville

Last week was a tougher week than normal. As the weekend loomed, I could take little comfort in a proper break from work.

I was on weekend duty. On Saturday, I was on standby.

On Sunday I had Monday’s paper to put together. Saturday was predicted to be as hot as hell, remember, and with just that one day to do everything I needed to, I was up with the robins.

After I’d bunged the washing in the machine, my first task was to make little paper caps for my most precious rosebuds to protect them from the predicted heat. (Newspaper was used to shade the bigger clusters of buds and scrap printer paper for the individual buds.)

It was a fun task. I felt like I was doing junior school arts and crafts, making pixie hats. After I’d carefully capped the roses, I hung the washing up and headed for the next task.

I changed into my oldest slip-slops, grabbed two bowls, and with a request to the guy to join me soon, headed to the bottom corner of our garden to the mulberry tree.

Now, our mulberry tree is nothing like the one we had in the old house. That one we planted from a sapling given to us by Bob Frean, grew from berries, fallen off his magnificent tree.

That tree had plentiful, juicy mulberries the size of thumbs on it and the bowls filled up fast back then.

We’d planted it just on the border of our property outside, on the banks of a stream and it was easy to get to, without it taking up too much space inside the yard.

What a dreadful mistake. The second year it bore fruit, builders next door to us chopped it down to make a path to the stream. I mourned the loss of that tree.

Anyway, when we moved house, we brought some more saplings from berries from that tree.

They grew well but the mulberries on them have never developed to the size they were on our old tree. But they’re still plentiful and oh, so flavourful. And they’re still the progeny of Bob’s tree.

Surely there are few greater joys than foraging in the garden for delicious, free food? Hunting for mulberries is a nostalgic child-like pleasure that I relish each year. But not in 38 degree heat.

Being the efficient person I am, I was under the tree by 8.30 am. It was still cool under its branches. Filling a bowl of the purple berries is an art. Don’t think it’s a job to undertake lightly. There must be method in it or you’ll miss too many.

You approach the tree, then work your way up and down the first branch you target. When you’ve collected all the berries you can find, you move onto the next branch picking those in easy reach.

Then you turn around and do it all again the other way. Mulberries are sneaky. They hide. You have to be wilier than them. You’ll be surprised at how the leaves collude with them.

The next step is to find a willing, flexible branch to gently pull down, so you can reach the higher ones and repeat the process all over again.

It’s not a pastime to rush. You have to realise you will be there for a long while. If you tarry as you should, the rewards are enormous.

While I was picking my lot, there were thrushes scratching in the leaf litter all around me. I heard my first baby Cape Robin for the year, a squeaky little thing which filled me with great joy.

I ate quite a few of the best of my pickings. I felt the squish of the fallen berries underfoot and smelt their earthiness as they burst (hence the oldest slip slops).

I immersed myself in appreciating the colours of the berries in various stages of ripening and wondered at the perfect formation of them.

The deep shade of the tree, now in good leaf, reminded me of when I had silkworms as a child.

My mind drifted to when our daughter had her obligatory shoebox of silkworms and how, without a tree in our first home, we’d toiled to find leaves every evening, the guy driving around after work to find trees on common ground to plunder.

The guy later said there was a flock of busy white-eyes feasting above him when he picked his bowl and I’d wondered off. Oh, I hope I have that this weekend!

It was our third harvest this year.

In the kitchen I washed them well and cooked them with a little sugar. For the big ones at the old house, we would patiently destalk them with a small pair of scissors. It’s way too much PT though for the smaller ones and the stalks soften up enough once cooked.

The beautiful juice that I drained off, I used to make mulberry cordial. Delicious!

On a trip abroad many years ago, I came across a special edition of blackcurrant Pimms. It was sublime. Perhaps I’ll concoct a mulberry cocktail of sorts too.

The cooled berries were the filling for our third mulberry pie. Well, when else are you going to have it? It’s a once-a-year phenomenon we make the most of. And I’m the queen of mulberry pie. Ask the guy.

What I pick today, perhaps while you’re reading this column, I’ll turn into jam to put next to the lemon and orange marmalade we made when the citrus trees were bearing well.

The capping of the roses seemed to work, by the way. None of them was scorched.

Am I nuts to have done it? I don’t think so. I’ve been waiting for those buds since Autumn. The first flush is semi-sacred to me. Mundane home comforts can be so cheery when life is dreary.

A very sad aside, now. This week, I heard of the death of Bob Frean, the legendary journalist and husband to the late Megan de Beyer.

Anyone who ever went to dance lessons at Megan’s studio will well-remember the fat mulberries in their yard that I referred to.

Rest in peace dear, dear Bob. We will miss your gentlemanliness, your generosity with your wry wit, and deep insights about the world we live in. Thanks also for your generosity with your mulberry saplings.

They’ve bought so, so much joy to so many of us.

Another scorcher today. I’d better get my rose caps out.

• Stephanie Saville is the editor of The Witness.