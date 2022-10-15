Opinion | Intruders in the night

Stephanie Saville

It was only around 8.45 pm.

We’d been watching telly that night, but having had my fill of Frasier, Niles, Daphne, Roz, Martin and Eddie (Oh, the happy reliving of this series so many years later!), and seeing as it was a ‘school night’, I’d toddled off to read my book to hopefully coax a visit from the gods of sleep.

I was just settling down in bed when I heard something outside. “Probably the wind,” I thought.

Maybe a dry branch falling off a palm tree. But, when I heard the noise again, I reluctantly put my book down and got up to look outside. Oddly, there was no wind.

So, what was that? I called the guy to come and listen and, peering out the window closest to where the noise emanated from, we heard it again loud and clear.

There were people in our garden.

They should not have been there.

The guy summoned up a bellow from deep within and blasted them, telling them to leave the property.

We straight away set our alarm off to make sure they got the message loud and clear.

Whoever was there, cleared our two palisade fences like they were nothing more than a foot high.

I don’t know how they did that without impaling themselves on the spikes at the top.

(Afterwards, a friend in the security industry told me they see this all the time, which is somewhat worrying. Please don’t think your palisade fence is a failsafe method to keep people out. It clearly is not.)

The security company guards arrived some time later, and, with the the guy, did a reccie of the yard to see if they could find out what the intruders were doing there.

They found our lawnmower standing where it shouldn’t have been outside, ready to be carried away, the lock to the door of the room its kept in, missing, and the freshly painted door with scrape marks on it where they’d levered the bolt off.

We later found that they’d also stolen some lengths of steel tubing the guy was keeping for a future project at home.

I suppose we may still find some other stuff missing. Over the weekend, while working in the garden, the guy found a pair of jeans, likely filched from someone’s wash line which had been draped over the razor wire at the bottom of the house for ease of exit or entrance presumably.

As an aside, people, this is why we lock up garden implements at night. It’s why we don’t leave spades, forks or pangas lying around outside. Please make sure they are locked away safely.

They are obvious tools for intruders to use against you. I wasn’t scared by all this.

I was aggrieved that we had trespassers outside, but I do still feel safe if I’m inside my home and they’re outside.

I don’t think they ever intended us any harm and it doesn’t mean I want them there. But this next story did worry me.

We heard the next day that another house in the vicinity had been targeted a few hours later the same night.

They fared worse than us. In that incident they got into the house and stole goods while the family slept.

It’s the second time in the new place we’ve had intruders. The time before they were on the roof of the house when the guy heard them, yelled and watched them scale the palisade again and run away.

In our previous place, our cameras caught a guy scaling walls like a cat, prowling around.

Watching him on the footage later made me think he could win an Olympic pole vaulting competition without even having a pole! So these were incidents we’d been aware of.

But, how many times are there intruders in our garden that we never know about?

8.45 pm is early. There are some nights when we’re outside later than that, enjoying the stars, having a braai or just enjoying our moonlit garden.

What if they come then? What if we confronted them? Would they run away or would they attack?

Must we stay inside now as soon as it gets dark? Or do we live our lives and hope for the best?

Oh and how many of us have panic buttons we never use? As I’m writing this, I know there’s one at home, but right now I don’t know exactly where it is. If you have one, find it this weekend, test it, and use it.

Let’s try and keep it on us if we’re outside in the evenings or if you think you need to. At least know where it is.

Make sure your domestic workers have one too.

And following this, the reports of people on properties in our neighbourhood Whatsapp group have kept coming through.

While seeing all these messages may contribute to a perception that crime is universally higher, my reporters tell me that their neighbourhood groups are quiet as far as intruders are concerned at the moment.

Do they make their rounds of the different neighbourhoods, and when things heat up in one area, with security companies patrolling all over looking out for these menaces, they move to the next suburb?

I don’t know.

Crime is always a part of our lives in South Africa. We learn to live with it and adapt to being more careful.

We try not to obsess about it and just live our lives sensibly. When things quieten down our guard inevitably slips.

What we have to do though, is speak to each other. Engage on your community Whatsapp or Telegram groups.

Share information.

Actively encourage this. Let your neighbours know if you’ve been targeted and keep the lines of communication open.

Knowledge is power, after all. Oh, and a huge thanks to everyone who has given me tips on where to find half-slips.

You see! Sharing knowledge helps us in so many ways. It’s really much appreciated.

Stay safe all of you and enjoy the wet weather promised for this weekend. Our poor wind blasted gardens will be so happy in the cool, wet weather.

I can almost hear mine saying “Aaaaah, now that’s better.”