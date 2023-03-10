Opinion | Is this a joke?

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, I congratulate you on the creation of the new ministry of electricity.

Finally, we have a minister tasked with solving the load-shedding crisis in our beloved country.

However, I must express my concern about the overlapping roles of the new ministry with the existing ministries of energy and public enterprises.

ALSO READ | SA’s new Minister of Electricity: Who is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa?

I understand that Eskom reports to the public enterprises’ ministry and energy is crucial to the electricity sector, but isn’t this a classic case of too many cooks spoiling the broth?

From my poor understanding, the issues related to electricity generation, transmission and distribution fall under the purview of the public enterprises minister, who oversees state-owned enterprises, including Eskom.

Minister of electricity

Add to the vortex the minister of electricity overseeing the energy crisis response, co-ordination of departments and entities, and working with Eskom to turn around the performance of power stations.

We have the minister of energy overseeing who knows what?

Who will be responsible for what, exactly?

Will the new minister of electricity be stepping on the toes of the other ministers?

Just thinking about this causes my migraine to return with gusto.

Furthermore, I must confess that I was taken aback when I heard that Kgosientso “Sputla” Ramokgopa, former failed mayor of Pretoria (Tshwane Metropolitan Council), was appointed the new minister of Electricity.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure he’s a great guy and all, but a non-practicing civil engineer to tackle an electrical crisis?

That’s like hiring a dentist to perform heart surgery.

I mean, no disrespect to the good people in civil engineering, but this crisis requires mechanical and electrical engineers specialising in power generation, transmission and distribution.

These folks know their way around transformers, generators and turbines.

They’re the ones who can spot a problem with a power line from a mile away.

But instead, we have a civil engineer at the helm of our electricity crisis response.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa’s appointment of two additional ministers slammed

Sure, he might have taken a course or two on electrical engineering, but is that really enough to turn around the fortunes of ailing power utility Eskom?

My leader, I can’t help but wonder if this is some sort of joke.

Did you draw names from a hat or something? Or did you just pick the first person you found in the Union Buildings hallway?

But hey, maybe I’m wrong.

Perhaps all those years studying concrete and steel properties will be helpful when dealing with an electricity blackout.

Who knows?

Indeed this country is alive with possibilities.

Implications and complications of load-shedding

Now, let’s talk about the implications and complications of the load-shedding crisis.

Instead of having just one minister to deal with the various load-shedding stages, we could have a fully-fledged electricity department.

Some key C-suites may include a Director General for Load Shedding State 8, a Deputy Director General for Load Shedding State 6, and a Chief of Staff for Load Shedding State 2.

This way, we can ensure that each load-shedding stage is given the attention it deserves and no one is left behind in the “poker” electricity game. It’s time to go big and not go home.



This person could work closely with the Minister of Matches and Lighters to ensure our people have the necessary tools to survive in the dark.

Additionally, we could have a Minister of Solar Power to promote the use of solar energy during load shedding.

This person could work closely with the Minister of Sunscreen to ensure that citizens, I mean white women, are protected from the harmful effects of the sun while using solar energy.

Moreover, we could have a Minister of Alternative Energy Sources to explore other energy sources that can be used during load shedding.

This person could work closely with the Minister of Wind to harness the power of the wind and the Minister of Firewood to ensure that our people have access to sustainable sources of firewood.

Creating new positions

Mr President, we need competent engineers to tackle the electricity crisis and a clear plan of action to end load shedding once and for all. It’s time to streamline our government structures and avoid duplicating roles.

Let’s focus on getting the job done rather than creating new positions for friends and family that may lead to confusion and inefficiency.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me anywhere but Eskom.”