Opinion | It is now up to us

Jonathan Erasmus

With so many crises on so many fronts, it is obvious that the state cannot manage.

We are in a state of multiple disasters because it is not only the energy crisis we face.

Our freight and passenger rail systems are equally distressed, as are our municipalities and numerous provincial governments.

Our rivers and other natural environments are in horrendous condition due to rampant pollution.

And the recent declaration of a state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa is a clear indication that he acknowledges that his government has failed.

After being in power for nearly 30 years, the ANC-run government has reached the unfortunate point in its history where it can no longer blame history for all its woes.

It now, mostly, only has itself to blame.

Man-made disasters

We all know the energy crisis is a man-made disaster, and I find myself both agreeing with the likes of the trade union solidarity, who believe the declaration is illegal and should be halted, and many in the private sector, who are desperate for any type of radical intervention to save their businesses.

Those against the declaration point to the widespread looting of Covid-19 funds, frivolous bans, and the serious yet unanswered question of when it will end.

Unlike a natural disaster, where the end is fairly clear-cut, in a man-made disaster, the end is subjective.

At what point will the country be returned to normal parliamentary oversight? There is also no shortage of stupendously idiotic ideologues with equally mad ideas within the governing party who will try to push through regulations based on their misplaced belief that we are in a ‘class war’.

They have missed the memo. We are all equally poorer today than before. Job well done.

However, those for the declaration have maintained that the powers granted will allow for the fast-tracking of desperately needed energy solutions.

Problems the government is making

One of the key problems of our government’s own making is its massive overregulation of just about every industry and procurement process.

This includes multi-layered supply chain management processes, onerous local content requirements, and racial and demographic quotas.

This has created a feeding trough for politically connected rent-seekers who promise quicker contract awards, which is seldom the case.

But what they do guarantee is higher operating costs without adding any value. Stripping this part out of the supply chain would certainly hasten the government’s ability to procure the goods it needs quickly and at a better price. Hopefully.

What the declaration also tells us is that the government itself recognises that it has created a bureaucratic machine that it does not understand. But by doing this, the government has now opened itself up to serious critique: if they can see the system they have created is not working, why don’t they change it?

The red tape must surely go, even if it is politically damaging.

South Africans must fight

In the interim, we as South Africans must fight on and continue to build civic oversight mechanisms to slow down the regression of the state’s ability to deliver and hopefully, in time, reverse this trend.

And this is exactly what is happening.

Recently, WaterCAN, an initiative of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) launched an innovative web-based water quality map to create a database on water quality across the country.

Anyone using an affordable and simple testing kit that requires only a few minutes of training can upload water test results to the online map, creating a database of publicly accessible information on South African water quality.

This map was created because one of the key challenges in improving public oversight of South Africa’s water quality is the lack of accurate and meaningful information.

The next step will no doubt be to use the data collected and demand action from the state, failing which someone should go to jail.

Community activists need to be the tip of the spear, the battering ram, the rag to the bull. Getting rid of this disastrous state that we find ourselves in, is our problem, even if it isn’t our fault.