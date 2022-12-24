Opinion | It’s Christmas Eve

Stephanie Saville

Deck the halls, bring out the Christmas cake (but only at 6 pm as tradition dictates) and for heaven’s sake someone hide the Christmas chocolates from the guy before he polishes them off.

Tidy the house (again…), buy the Brussels sprouts and let’s make that trifle.

Let’s make it enormous! There’s no time to be reading this column, when there’s so much to be done!

Have you made sure there’s enough ice in the freezer for the drinks? And is someone making the pea and mint paté? I’ll check the weather to see if we’ll be dining inside or alfresco for lunch tomorrow and clean that area accordingly.

Oh, and put mozzie spray on the list. After all this rain they’re eating us alive outside.

Who brought the croquet set? Can we find the shuttlecocks for lawn badminton? Can someone start the dishwasher? How could we have gone through so many coffee cups so quickly? There’s not one clean one left.

Will someone put on some proper Christmas music for goodness sake and put that Mariah Carey on mute.

It doesn’t matter how much you prepare for it, there’re always a million last minute things to be done every year. But isn’t it lovely, especially when there’s an army of volunteers to get in the way, (oops!) I mean to help get things done.

(A slip of the tongue, a mere slip…) Seriously though, Christmas lunch really is a time when for us duties are shared.

Many hands really do make light work, except for at Eskom, hey.

Christmas lunch preparations

Pouring over my piles of recipe books for ideas for Christmas lunch that will be acceptable to vegetarians, pescatarians and meat eaters, last week, I realised with bright clarity that when it comes to Christmas feasting I just want the old favourites.

Oh, they can keep their poncey, fancy festive new-fangled food. I found I just yearned for the food we’ve made it our tradition to have each year.

For example, despite roast potatoes being my speciality – and really, no one makes them better than I do, ask the family – if I’ve had them once this year, it’s a lot. It’s not that they’re hard to do, or even a major schlepp, we just don’t eat potatoes drenched in oil during the year anymore.

I think there was just one occasion in winter when I did them as a special treat. I remember years ago when many of our moms made a roast for Sunday lunch and roast tatties were a regular feature on the dinner table.

Do people still do that? Roast potatoes are best served with a roast. For us it’s a decadent nut roast. Carnivores, please don’t scoff.

It’s really delicious and paired with the delicious Dijon mustard sauce we all insist on having each Christmas lunch, it’s a treat well worth waiting a year for.

Then we simply have to have Christmas carrots! Oh, the sunshine of them on the plate.

They’re special baby ones, and they add a sweet juiciness to each mouthful.

Last year I told you about the creamy Brussel sprouts dish which is a new addition to our Christmases. (I hope I can find the recipe…) Brussel sprouts never tasted so good with leeks, a dash of cream and a twist of pepper.

The child always makes the nut roast and despite my attempts to replicate it, I never get it quite right. Her secret ingredient? Beer! It’s a touch that she adds that’s become the crowning glory on this tasty dish.

Broccoli or cauliflower and cheese sauce must be there for the sake of the plate of roast dinner – in any context (veg, pes or carn), a roast is not a roast without broccoli or cauliflower cheese. I love green beans cooked the way my mom taught me.

(Slice an onion finely, chop up the beans and add a sliced potato or two. Boil or steam until really tender and mash a little.

You don’t want a puree.

You must still be able to see they’re beans. Add salt, white pepper to taste (it’s essential that you use white pepper in this recipe, and it’s the only time I ever use white pepper) and then plop in a good dash of cream.

The carnivores bring their own meat so I don’t worry about that. There will be mustard and cranberry sauce on the table. Then, later when we’ve been able to breathe again, the tried and tested puds come out.

There are no other puds needed than these – the Christmas pudding, trifle and bombe.

The Christmas pudding must be traditional, all raisins, currants and dark deliciousness – it’s the ultimate taste of Christmas.

The trifle. Nothing will come between my family and trifle.

It’s once a year and there better be a lot of it. Like a few bowls full. Leftovers are mandatory. But no jelly in ours, mind. The Christmas ice cream bombe.

The guy’s contribution every year is a creation that just shouts out festivity. It’s layered in different flavours and has enough booze in it to make you definitely not want to do the dishes after.

In fact, all Christmas puddings are generally boozey. The trifle – sherry; the Christmas pudding – brandy; the bombe – well, who knows.

The guy’s philosophy for it is the more the merrier. And boy, merry is the word.

The point of boozy Christmas puddings is to make everyone so mellow they don’t want to do the dishes.

And those whose consciences are prone to be pricked about it, will care no more after their pudding bowl is empty, even if they skipped the bubbly during dinner.

Cheers everyone. Happy, happy Christmas.

May your feast be exactly what you hope it to be.

You deserve it.