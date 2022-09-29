Opinion | It’s not easy being a journalist

Lethiwe Makhanya

Throughout my ten years as a journalist, I have seen heartbreaking incidents that are hard to recover from.

From seeing dead bodies, interviewing grieving families, attending violent protests, horrific road accidents, being insulted, getting chased away, and even being threatened — I say that, journalism is not an easy job at all.

Also, it is not for the faint of heart. I know that most people think that, journalists just go to the office, write a story, then go home.

Well, let me give you a breakdown of what it means to be a journalist and the things we go through, so that people can have fresh and quality stories to read the following day.

Every morning one attends a diary meeting where stories are presented and are to be captured for that particular day.

You then need to go out and speak to the affected people and get a comment from other parties involved.

Mind you, some spokespeople will give you the run around all day only to come back at 5 pm and tell you that the comment needed is not ready.

Imagine going to a crime scene and you find people’s lifeless bodies lying there, you see the family members arriving, sometimes crying until they pass out.

And, being a journalist, you are forced to stand by and try to capture everything that is happening.

In that emotional situation, you still have to get as many comments as possible and even ask family members — who just came to identify the bodies — if they would like to pay tribute to their loved ones.

As journalists, we might seemingly look okay, but deep down the experience as a whole has affected us emotionally and mentally.

Some incidents are very hard to forget and they get to stay with you for a long time.

Then there are protests… Where do I even begin with this one? The things we go through while covering the protests are unbelievable.

People will call you and tell you that they are protesting and that they need a journalist to come and cover the story.

You rush to the scene and when you get there, the very same people who called, start throwing bottles or stones at you, without even hearing what you have to express to them.

If it is not that, you will find yourself inhaling tear gas when the public order police officers start dispersing the crowd. S

ome of them, understanding that you are a journalist, always give a warning beforehand and let you know where is a good position to stand so that you can be safe.

Then, some just want to show off and make your work difficult.

I once attended a protest in Ncwadi, just outside Pietermaritzburg. When I got there, the residents were very understanding and went as far as letting us talk to their representatives.

We stood a few metres away from where they were protesting and we started doing the interview. A police van followed by a Quantum arrived and, out of the blue, they just started shooting rubber bullets and throwing tear gas at everyone — including myself and a colleague of mine.

We tried to explain to them that we were working but they continued shooting as we fell and rolled down a slope to try to get away.

A journalist was shot in the process, and today she lives with a scar.

My clothes had blood on them and the jeans I was wearing were torn. I had to be booked off from work for a couple of days to recover. And, so far, that was my most traumatic experience.

This is just one of the things that we go through daily.

So please don’t assume that our job is easy. Yes, we do have offices. But that does not mean we sit there all day, every day.

Journalists are always outside of the office because they want to verify facts with their own eyes rather than hear them from others.

We love our jobs and we are passionate about it, but please don’t make it difficult for us to do it.

We need to work together and understand each other. But, most importantly, we need to respect one another.

Also, I may be a young journalist, but please, when I am working, respect me and stop telling me how to do my job.

Lastly, I would like to thank everyone who always tries their level best to make our jobs easier and those who always support us and respect our work.

• Lethiwe Makhanya is a reporter for Echo