Opinion | It’s tough out there

Sharika Regchand

The cost of living is rising every month yet many people’s salaries are staying the same.

Businesses have been hit hard by Covid-19, the July unrest last year, the floods, crime and load shedding.

In some instances, companies have downsized and even cut salaries as a result of their financial situation.

For many employees, this means the days of getting a 13th cheque, bonuses and even increases are a distant memory.

Professional, dedicated people with years of experience are being forced to cut back on spending.

Many worry about how they are going to meet their expenses due to inflation and the high cost of living.

This seems to affect the private sector more than it does the public sector, which make demands, strikes, brings the country to a standstill and gets something out of it all.

At some companies, employees are expected to take on further roles to fill the gaps made by those who have left, with people not being replaced due to companies’ financial woes.

Then there are companies which never pay their workers a good salary no matter what their financial position is.

These employers expect you to survive on being grateful and thankful that you have a job.

Perhaps they think that the workforce should survive by living at the nearest informal settlement, or at some dodgy place because that’s all they can afford.

Many years ago, I was told a story that I did not believe, as a matter of fact, I still find it hard to believe, but know it to be true.

There was a factory in Newcastle, northern KZN, at which a friend of my partner’s worked.

He was in charge of paying the weekly wages and was concerned about how the workers were managing with the little income they were getting.

When his curiosity got the better of him, he spoke to some of the workers and asked how much they pay for transport to get to and from work.

When they told him how much it was, he did the calculations and realised that the workers only earned enough for transport.

So he asked them why they come to work. Their reply was that they had nothing to do if they did not come to work and that they wanted to work, it made them feel good about themselves.

At home they had to rely on government grants for their families to survive because they were effectively working for free.

While these workers were grateful to have jobs, there are other types of employees — those who go to work every day but don’t actually do much.

They do the bare minimum and see nothing wrong with receiving their salaries at the end of the month.

These are the same people who knew what their job description was before they took the job, and agreed to doing the job for that salary.

The other type of employees worth mentioning are the ones who are constantly expected to do more because they keep quiet and try to absorb the load.

This reminds me of a Tik Tok trend called: “Act Your Wage”, where people make videos complaining about their wages, saying they will only do the amount of work for which they are paid, nothing else.

Let’s not forget about the big talkers.

Every workplace has them, the people who do more talking than actual work.

They get by, by pretending that they know everything and do everything when in actual fact all they do is talk.

A significant motivator for people to work hard is the belief that in doing so, their future will be better, so when there is no annual increase or incentive, their hopes are completely dashed.

There was a recent national study done on the mental health of young people which found that limited employment opportunities is one of their main stresses.

In the same vein, those of us who are lucky enough to have jobs but see ourselves getting poorer every year, likely experience similar mental stresses.

It’s tough out there — for both those who have work and those who don’t.

Those with jobs better hold onto them with both hands.

• Sharika Regchand is the news editor of The Witness.