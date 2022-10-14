Opinion | JZ: Going rogue

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! My President, I see that uBaba, the Führer of Nkandla, is fighting on all fronts.

I wonder if he read the book favoured by DD “The Cat” Mabuza, the Art of War.

Any run-of-the-mill revolutionary will tell you that an offensive against the enemy requires inequity, not grade 2 school-yard clumsiness.

According to the Art of War: “Make your way by unexpected routes and attack unguarded spots.”

Furthermore, it cautions against boxing in soldiers where they can’t escape.

It says: “If they will face death, there is nothing they will not achieve.”

Mr President, this week uBaba appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, not as accused number one, for the first time in 17 years, but in his new self-appointed role as a judge, jury and executioner.

The matter stems from his so-called medical information disclosed “unlawfully’ by his chief nemesis, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor Billy Downer and News24 senior legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

uBaba alleges that they broke the law (Jacob Zuma Egomania Act 12 of 1942) by disclosing his medical condition/certificate to the public.

As I understand it, the matter is germane to uBaba’s famed Stalingrad legal strategy and continued ping-pong with the NPA over the corruption and fraud charges he faces relating to the early 1990s arms deal.

However, he stands a good chance of getting a bloody nose by launching simultaneous attacks against a member of the fourth estate and a public prosecutor, both people of high moral rectitude, superior professional abilities and unblemished public records.

For starters, he doesn’t have the nolle prosequi in respect of Karyn Maughan, a crucial step in the successful private prosecution.

Thus Maughan’s private prosecution is nothing but a useless thunderbolt.

In the case of Downer, he shared court materials, read public documents, with the media member.

Prosecutors do this routinely.

None of these actions from the prosecutor and journalist constitute malice or ultra vires. In reality, uBaba’s daylight attack at the heart of public prosecution and independent media reflects the mind of a “leader” gone rogue.

It also emerged that uBaba is not the one footing the bill for private prosecution but some controversial characters from his dark past.

I guess it should be expected from a character whose relationship with other’s people money is inseparable, like saliva and the tongue.

My leader, in unrelated news, uBaba has regained his freedom following the expiration of his prison terms for contempt of court.

If my memory serves me well, he was released on medical parole due to a traumatic medical “terminal” condition.

Strangely, he is now fit as a fiddle.

It seems his health has improved concomitantly since his prison sentence expired

I saw him addressing his people and singing his signature tune, Awuleth’ Umshini Wami.

I am told he is preparing for his second stint as a leader, gunning for the national chairperson position in the upcoming ANC’s 54th elective conference.

I erroneously thought that medical parole was for terminally ill felons.

My guest estimate is that this was another Schabir Shaikesque terminal illness.

In addition to uBaba’s “traumatic medical condition”, I had again wrongly assumed that he is prevented from representing or being elected to the ANC structures due to the step-aside rule.

The rule has now been confirmed by the Constitutional Court as lawful.

In terms of the rules governing the ANC’s 54th elective conference, no member may stand for election while facing serious criminal charges, including corruption.

Maybe not for uBaba?

Mr President, speaking of the step-aside rule, I saw on Twitter that the old windbag Carl Niehaus suffered the ignominy of it on live telly outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

He was captured in his cheap suit sitting next to uBaba in a seat apparently reserved for the Taliban leader Siboniso Duma.

Duma spoke to the security detail behind Niehaus’ back.

Poor Carl stepped aside voluntarily before the Taliban did what the Taliban does, “kick him in the groin like they did to Sihle Zikalala”.

Is this how the ANC treats its elders?

They must be ashamed of themselves for treating an MK vet like an ordinary poster/glue boy.

Of course, it is inconsequential that Niehaus can’t conclusively prove his army credentials.

#Hands Off Niehaus. #Hands off Maughan #Hands off Downer.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to the Nkandla crooner chambers.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.

madeindurban.co.za