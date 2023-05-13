Opinion | Learning to hold on, loosely

By Jade Le Roux

She walked right past me and out of the gate. Three times. I’d told her not to. She blatantly disobeyed me.

Insolent.

I spat under my breathe as I walked back into the house. 8 am on a Saturday morning.

In my pyjamas and mascara-panda eyes. I’d been running down the road trying to lure my cat back home. Three times.

She stayed put in my arms just long enough for me to close the gate and get her to the door before she wriggled her way out of my grasp, turned around and went straight back.

Through the circle cut-outs of the gate, the one time I had no care for detail or design.

The first time I decided to treat her like the adult cat I expected her to behave like.

I carried her all the way home, after finally convincing her not to go into the gutter, standing in my pyjamas and my slept-in make-up from the night before, because I had lazily backslid into my teenage bad habit of not removing make-up before bed.

There’s a point in your twenties where those tiny indiscretions stop showing mercy.

The first trip up the road back to my house was more like a reasonable conversation.

“Stay inside the gate. For your own safety. The dogs are outside. Inside you’re safe. Outside the dogs will bite you.”

The way I normally explain facts of life to her. It usually works.

She understands.

That’s how we’ve communicated for the last 14 years.

You can call me a crazy cat lady, if you must. I don’t care.

Those conversations keep me sane.

But not this morning.

Undeterred by the wind, which usually makes her scared of her own shadow, she’s a girl on a mission to acquaint herself with gutters, or probably spread her scent — tell the rest of the neighbourhood cats there’s a new “kit” on the block.

Now would probably be the right time to tell you we’ve moved recently.

In fact, when this specific incident took place, Bella had been in her new home less than a week.

So naturally, I’m extremely cautious and guarded about letting her loose into the wild unknown.

By now, I’m pacing the balcony trying to spot a white ball of fluff down the road. (I had to put my glasses on for this, so you know I mean business).

This after the third attempt to stop her from leaving her safety net.

The safe secure environment I’ve gone to great pains to create for her.

I finally reached enough common sense to know the more I go after her, the further she will run.

This is just a game to her.

The last cat I had, went missing when we moved.

It’s an extremely sore spot I go to great lengths to avoid talking about.

This specific incident probably triggered unresolved trauma and trust issues, which is why I’m making a big deal of Bella leaving the yard.

It’s not like I don’t trust her.

This cat is amazing in her ability to adapt to new situations and environments.

I like to think she takes after her mamma in that way.

She’s also become extremely bonded to me, I have no doubt about that, and remain humbled and in awe of that precious bond I never imagined one could have with a cat.

For these two reasons, as my mother reminds me, the fear of her running away is completely irrational.

But it’s the outside forces I don’t trust.

What if a dog escapes its yard and chases her?

She gets disorientated, goes too far away and can’t find her way back.

What if a car turns the corner too fast and doesn’t see her …

It’s the external variables I can’t control that make me hold her tighter.

Standing at my hopeless lookout point, with my unenjoyable cold coffee, a few profound realisations started to settle.

Firstly, thinking that I never wanted to have children if a four-kilogram, 14-year-old cat can inflict so much emotional turmoil on me, developed into a deep appreciation for mothers, let’s say parents, especially my mother, who I grew up accusing of being overprotective for the way she did her utmost best to protect me from the outside forces mostly out of anyone’s control.

After a recent argument, where she took offence to that label, I’d like to finally take this opportunity to publicly set the record straight: Mom, you were not overprotective, you were, and still are, sensible, responsible and reasonable in the measures you went to, to ensure my safety.

I finally get it, and admire it.

And honestly, don’t know how mothers do it.

Walk around with their hearts leaping outside their bodies.

Invest their lives into these tiny beings which, the older they get, the less control they have over their safety and wellbeing.

It sounds tremendously treacherous.

And yet, for the sake of my life and every other person I love, I’m grateful mothers do sacrifice such a large portion of their lives and peace of mind for such an invaluable offering to humanity.

I tremble at the emotional tax us children place on our parents’ wellbeing.

Which leads me to my next profound realisation of that morning.

As I gulped my cold coffee, purely out of anger and nerves, begrudgingly, blaming Bella for every bland, insipid sip, my mother’s words again prompted me to realise this was a fear I had to let go of.

It reminds me of something a lecturer taught me about the writing process, funnily enough.

Cautioning me not to clutch my proverbial pen too tightly.

Even in writing, there’s an element of loosening that grip of how much control we have over the narrative — that’s when the truth pours out — the raw honesty that makes it worth reading.

Seeing Bella’s joyful trot as she met me at the gate, on my way out to look for her, about 10 minutes later, after I’d got decently enough clad to be seen on the streets, I breathed a sigh of relief.

She knew her way back home.

Perhaps, in the face of countless variables out of my control, that’s all I could ever ask for.

Parenting requires a huge level of faith and trust, and learning to live in the realms of what you can’t control.

Even if you’re a mother to a senior cat.

On that note, here’s wishing all mother figures a very happy Mother’s Day tomorrow.

• Jade le Roux is an assistant editor at The Witness.