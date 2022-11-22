Opinion | Let’s take care of the elderly

Nosipho Gumede

Criminals have evolved in the way they commit crimes, from having tangible weapons to using muthi as a weapon.

Isalamuzi, from my understanding, is a muthi used nowadays to con people out of their money.

These criminals, both men and women, are using this to con our grandparents out of their pension money.

You’re probably wondering how this is possible and I’m sure the first thing that came to mind was “witchcraft”. however, I believe it’s more sophisticated, these criminals work in teams, target you in a public place, and play with your mind.

One of them can come to you and make up a story, e.g, someone was just robbed here, or this ATM has an error, and they ask you if you were able to withdraw money successfully, and once you speak back, your mind and body just automatically give in.

It's like you are hypnotised.

Trust me, these people are convincing. They target the elderly, who are vulnerable and can get scared easily.

How Isalamuzi works

They lure them to a secluded area or to their car, where they ask them for their bank cards and money, and the victims just give in to them.

Yes, you will give your money to them.

Willingly.

This happened to my grandmother. They took all her pension money and she had to ask a woman she usually buys fruit from in town, to help her with money to get home.

She has been traumatised since.

She doesn’t go to town alone anymore. She said the country is not what it used to be. These criminals have no shame.

Victims of Isalamuzi

Someone posted on facebook recently about another elderly person who went through the same thing.

She was robbed of her pension money and grand-children’s grant money.

That is heartbreaking because my family was able to help my gran with food and money but that granny didn’t have someone to help her.

She looked so defeated and sad, all she was crying about was what she and her grandchildren were going to eat for the rest of the month.

My friend’s mother was also a victim, but with her, I guess the isalamuzi wasn’t as effective.

They lured her into their car and drove around with her because she wouldn’t give them her bank card pin. Mind you, they had already taken her cash and valuables.

To this day, she doesn’t know how she got away with that because isalamuzi is supposedly very powerful.

She said that after driving around for some time, she asked if they could stop somewhere, saying that she needed to use the lavatory.

Among the criminals was a woman, who was told by the men to accompany her. That’s how she escaped, she managed to fight her way to freedom.

I can’t imagine what they would’ve done to her, had she not escaped.

I was speaking to Pietermaritzburg-based indigenous knowledge expert Dr Nomagugu Ngobese, who said this happened to her husband.

She said that she does not know how the potion is made or what herbs are used to make it.

Ngobese described isalamuzi as something that takes over one’s body, or torments the body, and I understand why she would say that because one is fully conscious when this is happening.

You’re awake and aware of your surroundings and everything that is happening, however, you only come back to your senses after the incident and long after the perpetrators have gone.

You’re even able to tell the tale.

I used to think isalamuzi was an ancient muthi used for something good, you know, like some sort of medicine, turns out it is not.

Everyone who knows me well, knows that I love my grandmother, she raised me and means the world to me.

So, it makes me wonder if these criminals have grandparents, or ever had grandparents. Why target the elderly?

I mean, no one wants to be robbed of their hard-earned money but at least we can take it, we won’t have a heart attack or something.

Let’s take care of the elderly

I’m against our grandparents being disrespected like that. Those people raised us and our parents and they don’t deserve that. Something needs to be done about these criminals.

But in the meantime, let’s accompany the elderly when they want to go to shopping centres, especially on the days their pension monies get paid out.

Let’s take care of them.