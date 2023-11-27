Opinion | Living a billing nightmare

By Shorné Bennie

Estimation, estimation, estimation! I saw the dreaded words on my electricity and water bill and

felt like I was going to cry when I read the total amount that is due to Msunduzi Municipality at the end of this month.

If you live in Msunduzi, you know what an estimation is. Some months we see the meter readers and some

months we don’t. It is like the four seasons; they take your reading once in three months. But every month, without fail, we get a bill.

This month, my bill brought on confusion and shock as I tried to make sense of it. It arrives every month in my in-box like clockwork, with its lovely explanation of the exorbitant amounts we have to pay (dependent on when you receive your bills) or face disconnection of your electricity and a restricted water supply.

Is it not strange that we don’t see the meter readers, yet, without fail, we get our bills?

My bill is the first thing I ensure is paid after pay day; it is that important. I soon established that they have been estimating my bill for the past three months and now they are charging me for their shortfalls.

This is despite our e-mailing a reading every month. When I saw another amount of R1700 that did not make sense, I began to question, why do we even have meter readers in the first place?

So off I went to query the amount. I mean, what better way to spend my off day, in lieu of working a weekend shift, than at the municipality?

When I got to the entrance of the A.S. Chetty building I thought that it would be the usual scene of people waiting in queues.

This was not the case. Instead, confusion reigned over where people must go to get assistance, with no one around to direct them, just closed counters.

No care for the people, was my first thought.

The first thing one needs to get before being attended to is a statement printout. I asked a few people

(whose faces already showed their frustration) where the counter was as the one that is usually open was

closed. One woman had resorted to shouting from sheer frustration of not knowing where the queue was.

Another man had been waiting an hour to be attended to.

I finally got my statement and found the relevant queue for the queries counter. As I sat, I noticed

the people, both old and middleaged, and started to feel a bit out of place, not because I was much

younger than everyone else, but because everyone had a file or hardcover book, like they were preparing

for an exam. These books and files contained their previous bills, documents, ID copies, lawyers’ letters and who knows what other important documents. I realised they came prepared with whatever was required, in comparison to me, with just my fistful of paid bills up to October.

I realised that I too, will start a file. These people came prepared as they know how long the process of going to the municipality can be.

What about the elderly, some of whom have to use public transportation or wait until they have funds

from their grant or pension to make the trip?

What about those who have to take leave from work to sit and queue just to sort out their bill, or

for re-connections or queries? Or, like the woman I overheard a few seats away, who was changing her

meter to a prepaid one as she could no longer manage the bill of a normal meter?

Another man squealed that he couldn’t afford to pay what was required.

In all this, I noticed that people were very courteous to each other, they allowed the old and frail to

go before them in the queue. They explained things to each other and shared their problems with the municipality. One woman, possibly in her 60s, caught her breath as she asked for a seat in the space next to me.

She too began to pull out her golden file and mumbled at how busy it was. Then it was my turn. I sat down and showed the clerk my account.

I explained that I understood the estimations, except the amount of R1700. She looked at me in a confused way and said: “Please go to G14 and see Roger*, he will explain it better.”

As I walked to G14, I was thinking to myself again, what is the role of meter readers if they have not been

reading meters for at least three months? Who are these meter readers? What do they do if they are not

reading our meters? Is there anyone who holds them accountable? What’s the point of having them if

the municipality continues with its estimations?

When I got to Roger’s office, filled with many documents around him, he looked tired already. I stated my query, and the reasoning he gave was that the amount of R1700 was for the change in tariffs that had not

been charged to me as they were still using the old tariff rate with their estimations! Now whose fault is that?

Also, could the first clerk not have told me that? I asked Roger when the issue of estimation will be solved and his response was: “you know our meter reader department has

issues.”

He also said that one of the rea- sons for the estimations is having no access to properties.

I interrupted him!

I told him this is unfair on the residents who pay their bills diligently, but must still contend with the issues of estimation. All he could do was apologise, on behalf of the meter readers. Really!

When will the issues with our electricity payments end? When will the issues with our meter readers’

department end?

What is the point of them when residents send their readings in? When residents with their

hard-covered books proudly show off their readings and say that since taking their own readings to the meter-reading department, they have not had issues with estimations?

There have been numerous meetings and media briefings where we have heard that the billing system

will be fixed. But, really, Msunduzi?

When will it be fixed? We are already at the end of this year! Maybe next year …