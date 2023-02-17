Opinion | Load shedding nights, a new rave!

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! Well, well, well—it looks like someone’s finally taking responsibility for our dear old Eskom disaster!

Mr. President, I must say, your heart must be feeling as light as a feather now that you’ve handed over the reins to the one and only Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and her trusty sidekick, the Minister of Electricity (yet to be appointed).

And what a team they make—ruling by decree is their middle name!

But alas, it seems the draft regulations for the national Eskom state of disaster lack a certain je ne sais quoi.

They’re about as imaginative as a bag of rocks and as weak as an overcooked noodle. We need some oomph, some pizzazz, and some wow factor.

Mr. President! This is a missed opportunity to put South Africans back on the straight and narrow of the good old COVID-19, 750 rule-by-decree days.

“We need to reignite that spirit of governance and get this country back on track—one blackout at a time!”

Speaking of curfew, it’s time to go all-in and implement a night curfew too. Let’s dim the lights and power down from 7 pm to 5 am except for essential services, of course.

Mr. President, with all due respect, why are we keeping the SANDF cooped up in the barracks when we’ve got not one but two states of disaster on our hands? I mean, what are we paying them for, to polish their boots and twiddle their thumbs?

If we’re serious about solving our energy crisis, we must start thinking outside the box. And by “box,” I mean the barracks.

It’s time to unleash the army onto the streets and show our energy users who’s boss!

Imagine soldiers patrolling the streets, intimidating any energy-hogging culprits into submission while keeping a watchful eye on curfew violators.

Half the homes and suburbs need fridges and cold rooms to keep beers cool — a waste of megawatts we can’t afford. It’s time to unleash the army outside every nightclub/home and save power — it’s the patriotic thing to do!

We can call it “Load shedding Nights”; it’s the new rave!

My leader, with nightclubs and beer lovers alike, cut off from their precious electricity, our grid will be restored to its former glory in no time.

Let’s face it, nightclubs are the vampires of electricity, sucking up more energy than they do emergency hospital beds. And we all know what goes on in there — it’s like a scene from a Tarantino movie, with murder, thuggery, and prostitution galore.

And don’t even get me started on beer — South Africa is the 12th largest beer-consuming nation in the world, with a staggering 34,47 million hectoliters (hl) guzzled down in 2018 alone.

My leader, let’s face it — we need to get creative if we’re going to save our precious electricity. And what better way to do that than to mandate candlelit dinners in all middle-class suburb homes, seven days a week!

My esteemed leader, it’s astonishing that the regulations do not mention roast chicken. For the uninitiated, we slaughter about three million birds daily in this country.

Did the drafters not see the obvious link between load shedding and this national treasure?

Industry experts foresee growth in the chicken processing sector and plan to invest R1,5 billion ($10 million) in processing facilities. Alas, the electricity required to power these plants is considerable, and we can’t afford to waste it on poultry.

Therefore, I propose a new decree — let’s forbid South Africans from rearing, feeding, growing, processing, distributing, and, most importantly, home-roasting chicken for the duration of the state of disaster. It worked wonders in the past, didn’t it?

Who needs roast chicken when you can enjoy cold canned beans straight out of the fridge during load shedding, right?”

Mr. President, I must say. It is sacrilegious! The citizens are still flaunting their flip-flops and T-shirts without a care in the world. It’s a travesty!

Just like the good old days, we should ban the use and sale of T-shirts, except as “undergarments for warmth” or “crop bottoms worn with boots or leggings”.

We all know that people wearing new T-shirts and flip-flops are asking for trouble, like sneaking out for cold beers during curfew. Let’s nip this problem in the bud, close off the source of temptation, and voila — we’ll be home dry, literally!

It’s a win-win situation — we’ll be saving power and rekindling the flames of romance across the land.

Till next week, my man. “Send me to the Union Buildings. I want to meet the Electricity Minister.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za