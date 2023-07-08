Opinion | Look out for the glimmers

By Jade Le Roux

Of late, my mornings have become hijacked with a peculiar inner conflict that I’ve penned traffic light anxiety.

Let me explain.

With two minutes to get to work before my absence will be officially marked as LATE for our 8.15 am news conference, I find myself two blocks away from the office approaching a green traffic light, which I desperately need to stay green to make it to work on time but I’m simultaneously praying it turns red because I need those extra two minutes to finish applying my mascara, ideally, while stopped at the red light rather than outside my work office, which would give away to my fellow work colleagues the state of my chaos I try so hard to keep in check.

Fake it until you wake up earlier enough to make it, right?

We can’t do it all.

And lately, my sleep-fogged brain claims victory over my body and alarm clock every morning when it goes off at 5.30 am and my coma-induced sleep-state is capable of nothing other than pressing the snooze button.

Blame winter.

I don’t think it’s just me.

Life seems pretty chaotic for everyone these days.

From the news headlines to not enough hours in a day to get everything done, to the financial strain that everyone is feeling in one way or another.

In the stop-go-stop-go staccato pace of life, the answer I propose lies in the not-so-subtle hue of orange.

Not as happy-go-lucky as yellow, nor bold and commanding as red, orange is somewhat of an in between.

Call it the breath you take to clear your thoughts before you speak.

In traffic terms, it signals slow down, but in South Africa, where road rules are regarded as mere suggestions, orange more than often becomes a challenge to beat the red light.

But for us law-abiding citizens, instead of cursing the changing colours that force us to break our speed, maybe the orange is our reward.

I’m not only talking about the safety net implicit in the orange signal to slow down.

Metaphorically speaking, maybe orange is the gateway colour to a concept I recently stumbled upon called glimmers.

Based on a concept by an American clinical social worker Deb Dana, glimmers are the opposite of triggers and constitute simply “small moments of joy or peace” that ultimately reset our central nervous system in its constant state of flux.

Working from the office late one evening and passing the kitchen window to see the sunset-sky ablaze in the fieriest shade of … orange.

A coincidence?

I think not.

Call it a glimmer if you will. Glimmers can be different for everyone, but from what I understand from the concept, it should invoke a sense of pleasure amid the constant triggers of daily life.

Those moments of joy that make us slow down, if only for a second, are perhaps our cure.

The only catch is we have to look for them.

We have to go out of our way to stop the vicious “rinse-and-repeat” rut and stop and “find” the roses.

Amid all the noise of the exploding TikTok fandom, #Glimmers is fast gaining popularity.

Not surprising, because aren’t we all looking for the slightest reprieve?

That split-second of a sigh, even one born out of frustration, serves its cathartic purpose.

Last Saturday, I spent a good (what felt like an) hour sitting in the sun.

Letting it burn through my skin until my face hurt.

A simple, rare pleasure that costs nothing but time — our most valuable commodity.

Lately, I’ve been prioritising taking a break from my desk for lunch and catch up with a few close colleagues.

A healthy habit, I’ve long intended to adopt, but simply “never got round to it”.

This for me has proven to be a glimmer.

A moment of joy, to connect with people I spend 80% of my week with, but often seldom get a chance to check in further than “how are you”.

Amid the stress of deadlines and duties, its easy to forgot why we pour our hearts and tears into jobs and mundane tasks that often feel like they’re bleeding us dry.

On our side of the news desk, opening the newspaper the next morning and appreciating the product as a reader and not a producer, can equally serve as a glimmer.

A moment of recognition of the sheer amount of team spirit and energy that goes into a newspaper can reignite that spark and remind us why we do what we do and inspire us to embrace the ebb and flow.

In essence, perhaps glimmers help us to rationalise the rat-race, and add meaning to it by reminding us to never take its meaning for granted.

Just this week, stuck at a traffic light, incidentally, in conversation with someone whose philosophical outlooks I deeply appreciate, they referred to a quote about Alexander the Great, that has strategically popped into my mind right now and seems fitting.

In reflection, that moment itself was a glimmer on my work commute.

“And Alexander wept, seeing as he had no more worlds to conquer,” the quote goes.

Perhaps glimmers help us remember the reason why we set out to conquer all our many worlds.

As gigantic or insignificant they may seem.

Maybe they’re the invigoration we need when we feel we’re fighting a losing battle.

Turns out, the traffic light is actually a good lesson in learning to accept the things we can’t control.

Right down to the lawless drivers whose brazen disregard for the foreboding colour red infuriates me beyond comprehension.

After getting incensed to the point of uttering expletives, at the end of the day, even this behaviour is, at the very least, a reminder to look left and right and left again.

Take a split second extra to look out. For yourself as much as the other drivers.

Lately, when I reach that anxiety-inducing tug-of-war traffic light confliction, I’ve learned to just take a breath and look up.

There’s a glimmer hiding somewhere if you look for it.

Let that be reason enough to never drive through the red.

• Jade le Roux is an assistant editor of The Witness.