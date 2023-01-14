Opinion | Losing my cool

Stephanie Saville

I couldn’t sleep on Thursday night. I’m writing this on Friday morning, the somnolent drone of the fan trying in vain to cool things down.

I had another column lined up for today, but I sent the sub-editor who does this page a note before 8 am, saying I was redoing it.

Sipping on a strong coffee, the emotions I felt last night are flowing fast again.

My fingers are belting this out on the keyboard. I’ve no need to stop and think what I’m going to write.

This time the muse has come hard and fast and, a caveat, she’s angry. I apologise in advance for what she may say.

I was mulling over the Nersa announcement about the Eskom tariff increase last night as I went to bed.

The figure of 18,65% was buzzing in my head. (Gulp. How are we all supposed to absorb that whopper into our budgets as everything else goes up and salaries diminish as inflation overtakes them?)

I was pondering the inefficiencies, the incompetence, the corruption and political dilly-dallying that have got us to the point of stage six load shedding and now this punitive increase.

I was also not a little annoyed because our solar inverter is not a fan of running the air-conditioner in our bedroom overnight, so we’d gone to bed in a stinking hot room with our windows open and the ceiling fan humming.

I tossed and turned, as the guy fell into a respectable, deep slumber exactly three breaths after his head touched the pillow. It’s an unwavering talent he has.

A good while later, I was still unable to sleep. I was being plagued by thoughts of my day at work. I usually have a rule for just before sleep.

I too often ruminate over stuff I can’t control at that time, and last year I made a conscious decision to tell myself that the time before sleep was my time and that intrusive thoughts which stop me sleeping have no place there.

So, if they come, I usually say my new mantra over and over in my mind: No work, no worries; No work, no worries, until it takes hold and I shift gear inside my head.

It really works. I can usually shut those thoughts down and think peaceful thoughts of happy memories and lovely places.

But on Friday night, under stage six load shedding, the pervasive heat and a story that kept coming back to me, I eventually had to admit defeat.

I got up, and went into the spare room where I could put on the light without disturbing Sleeping Beauty, and look at an old National Geographic from a pile of magazines I keep for such occasions.

Eventually, distracting myself by reading about the life cycle of puffins, I was able to relax enough to get some sleep.

We’ve had a rough new year at work in terms of difficult stories. I’m very aware of the depressing nature of some of them, and continually ask myself about the balance between giving our readers the knowledge they need of what’s going on in the world versus entertaining them.

This week the focus had to be largely on knowledge with the importance of some of the stories.

These were the articles about violent criminals rampaging through our province with their guns, and the consequences for the victims and their families; the increase in load shedding and now what we’ll be forced to fork out for a pathetically inadequate power supply; and the various failures of our municipality and government.

Our local news is overwhelmingly stressful at times, but if you don’t know what’s going on out there, how can you even try to counter the effects these things could have on you? It’s our reality.

We don’t live in a bubble where only happy things happen. Our society is part of us. And sometimes these stories are very difficult to deal with, but we believe necessary for you to hear.

What had got to me when I initially attempted sleep was the story of a woman nicknamed Gogo Maswidi.

On Thursday, our reporter Lethiwe Makhanya had heard about a woman who had died at home when she got up to pray, lighting a candle because it was load shedding. Somehow, the candle started a fire and she was unable to escape from the house.

My original column had been a grumpy one about the effects of load shedding. I’m not denying us our right to have a grump, because we are really weary of the effects on our country.

But having written it and had my say, I felt no better anyway. And complaining about our first world problems about load shedding rang hollow.

Nicholine Makhozana Zuma’s life ended because of load shedding. Her children told us she was a loving mother and had earned her nickname because she’d go to the shops and buy a pocketful of sweets to give to people in the community around her. How kind is that!

I’m sure she must have inspired others around her to be caring too, by her act of giving. Imagine the positive effect of those lovely acts of kindness.

We have a new reason to resent load shedding. We’re a poorer community for having lost this gem, Gogo Maswidi.

Load shedding is here to stay for a long while. It’s going nowhere and will get worse if what the energy experts say is true. There’s no progress.

Promises about this are mere lip service to the multitude of lies about efforts to improve service delivery on the whole in South Africa.

Trust in what politicians say has long given way to hard cynicism. And today especially, I have no appetite to listen to their excuses, their rhetoric and their fabrications. Stuff them.

Don’t mind me and my blues, my discontent. I know we all feel like this sometimes. It’s hard not to. Tomorrow I may feel better, more feisty again. I’m sure I will.

I hope you’re riding out this hot weather. I have a bottle of water with a fine mist spray next to me. When temperatures soar (and Eskom takes my power away), I aim it towards my neck and close my eyes, feeling the spray as I let evaporation do the work.

It may be a very pre-electricity era way of helping myself deal with the heat, but we do what we can now, hey.

Happy Saturday, you lot. Please try to keep your cool, even if I can’t keep mine right now.

• Stephanie Saville is the editor of The Witness.