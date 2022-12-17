Opinion | Lost in a reverie in Howick

Stephanie Saville

I’d come up to Howick for an appointment with the Umngeni mayor Chris Pappas for lunch on Thursday last week.

I left work at 11.30 am thinking I’d easily make it in time for our noon appointment. Given my lack of appetite for Townhill recently I made my way up Old Howick Road.

The good news was that the plethora of potholes has been massively reduced. What a relief! It makes for a much safer drive and our cars thank you too.

But, in strict accordance with Murphy’s Law as applied to the single lane windy road, I got stuck behind a massive truck and crawled up at a snail’s pace.

My eyes kept darting to my car clock, watching the minutes whizz by as the kilometres crawled past. I hate to be late.

At last, I was on the highway at Cedara and I could zoom past the trucks, pedal to the metal, baby. In a flash of brilliance, I decided to go off at Tweedie to save crawling through Howick.

I took the offramp and stuck to sixty, working out that I’d get to the municipality with mere seconds to spare. But as I approached town, I saw it. I inhaled sharply and said my go-to swear word.

There was a police roadblock ahead. I held my breath hoping I wouldn’t be among the unlucky ones pulled over. But, these police were diligent.

They pulled everyone off , even an innocuous looking woman like me. As I slowed down and stopped on the shoulder of the road, the police officer that had waved me down approached my car.

I started hunting in my bag for my newly-renewed licence. I’d put it in a safe place, if only I could remember where. I have a massive handbag. It contains two wallets and a purse. It had a million other things in it besides.

When last had I used my licence and where the hell did I put it? What if I left it in the guy’s car?

These questions coursed through my mind as I started tipping things out of my bag onto the passenger seat. I’ll admit to be ever so slightly ruffled.

I greeted the officer in my most polite voice, assuring him that I did indeed have a licence, newly acquired too.

“Don’t worry,” he said reassuringly, sensing my mounting worry. “Take your time, I’ll wait.” I half hoped he’d believe me and wave me on, but wait he did.

Eventually, peering in through the window, he was the one who spotted it in my wallet. I think he was genuinely pleased I wasn’t trying to con him.

He examined it closely, agreed that it was lovely and new, and said he wished he’d had a bottle of water to offer me seeing as I was sweating so much.

He really was very, very sweet.

Well done Howick Saps, it was a good job nicely done and it is good to know that unlicenced drivers will be made to squirm if they pass by.

I drove off at a pace for my meeting with Pappas and despite being a tad late, all was okay. Afterwards I travelled back through Howick.

Well, the town is definitely cleaner than the last time I was there and while I still saw potholes aplenty, Rome wasn’t built in day. Having not been to Howick in ages before that, it was pure coincidence that the next day, I found myself back there.

This time it wasn’t a flying visit. I had to kill time there. Four and a half hours’ worth.

Hindsight is, as they say, is the mother of the root of all evil. I should have prearranged to meet someone lovely for lunch. I could have popped in to visit someone. I could have but didn’t.

Four and a half hours stretched way, way in front of me but it was, after all, precious time to myself.

I decided that it was high time I rediscovered Howick and saw what it had to offer.

I was hungry so I made straight for a restaurant with a deck overlooking the gorge and as I sat there sipping on a glass of something cool and munching the lunch I’d ordered, I thought how pleasant it all was.

Waves of white butterflies streamed in from the Joburg side and as they breasted the valley below, a group of graceful swallows picked them off one by one.

High above, eagles (I think) soared on the summer thermals. The gorge itself was lush on this hot day and Christmas beetles provided the backdrop to birdsong.

All this played out accompanied by the excited chattering of a group of children playing on the swings nearby and as they swung higher and higher, they waved at me as I was lost in my reverie of how lovely a thing a swing is. I waved back with a broad smile.

Once I’d had my lunch, I browsed around some shops nearby then moved onto the next centre.

The signboards there promised all manner of shops, some of which I think I remembered from pre-Covid days but sadly, some of these have since shut.

The fallout of Covid-19 on business I wondered? I did some leisurely shopping and once I’d scoped out all the specials, I moved onto another shopping centre.

I have to say that the best shopping experience of the day came from the SPCA shop at the Greendale Centre.

I was impressed at how organised everything was and I loved the CDs and DVDs assortment. I scored some classics at ridiculously low prices.

My family is not averse to preloved Christmas gifts. If they come from a charity shop all the better. I also had a lovely conversation with two other women – complete strangers – sharing our experiences of bad coughs.

(Moral of the story, never take a continuous cough for granted.)

Time for idle conversations was pure luxury.

The one thing I discovered about Howick that day is that you really can’t get lost in it. But if you ever did and needed directions, rest assured the locals and the police are really very friendly. Just don’t try and order a milkshake after 3.54 pm on a Friday afternoon.

Two coffee shops told me they couldn’t oblige because their kitchens were closed already.

So, I resorted to a less fancy fast food place and what they produced was pure indulgent deliciousness. Sometimes smart is not as user friendly as functional.