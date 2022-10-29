Opinion | Lunch box blues

Stephanie Saville

Over my years of shared office space in the newsroom, I’ve come to realise in recent years that there is one big advantage to having an office to myself.

Besides the obvious elements of relative privacy, and the air-conditioner autonomy so vital for a woman of my age, I also get to eat my lunch away from the pressures of scrutiny by others.

ALSO READ | Opinion: Moving into Town

Admit it, there’s huge peer pressure when it comes to lunch boxes and their contents.

It’s no different from when you were at school and your friends had proper sandwiches and even …. drum roll please … bread rolls, and you just had PB and apricot jam, day in and day out.

And it’s mainly PB and AJ because you made them yourself and grabbed the quickest option because you were already late for the Blackridge bus.

If you didn’t make them, you went without.

Thinking of this reminds me of the prick of envy I always felt when my friends had white bread.

At home, ours was unfailingly brown.

They even had matching juice bottle and lunch-box sets.

When you’re one of five children, you’re lucky to get a juice bottle at all, let alone one that matches your lunch box.

Maybe it’s the impression of those memories that still makes me self-conscious about my lunch at times.

Take today, for example.

I have what can only be described as a strange lunch.

Not many people would want to eat it.

ALSO READ | Opinion: We are now in an era of accountability

On the weekend, I cooked up a batch of quinoa, because protein, etc.

The guy won’t touch it.

He says it looks like fish eggs.

Ditto couscous.

What’s not to love about couscous and quinoa?

I could live on the stuff.

I love the way quinoa looks, those tiny seeds with bright white curved tails.

I portioned it reverently into my new purple lunch containers — the guy has had strict instructions never to microwave them because the last lot were nuked to a state of unattractive bubbling and peeling despite their warranty.

It did look a bit plain all on its own so I resolved to make it into a salad.

I halved some colourful cherry tomatoes and finding my parsley and mint in the herb garden still measly, stripped some long strands of marjoram to add, along with low-salt salt (blood pressure) and full power pepper.

On reflection, I completely overdid the marjoram.

It was edible but by no means qualified as a culinary masterpiece.

ALSO READ | Our viewpoint: Eskom bailout

I can’t say I relished it when I ate it on Monday at work, undressed (the salad that is) in my office with the door half closed. Best no one looked at this too closely.

Then on Monday night, we had penne pasta with a deep red tomato and garlic pasta sauce (from a packet) and some peas chucked in for green.

There was a bit left over after supper so I threw it on top of the quinoa in the remaining lunch boxes for added flavour.

But, truth be told, quinoa plus pasta doesn’t look very appetising.

On Tuesday, I pulled my office door closed properly, and scoffed the lot without having to account to anyone for my strange-looking meal.

But, there are some days where this works against me.

For instance, there are times when I’d rather like to brag about my lunch.

Like the fancy shop-bought salad I was given, or the times when I make a real effort to bring something that looks and tastes great.

It would seem strange to swan around the newsroom, showing my lunch off to all and sundry.

It’s fine for them, they sit there in the communal newsroom and everyone sees their seven-colours home-cooked meals or their bags of exotic takeouts.

Somedays, the aromas from the newsroom have my mouth watering.

I put on kilograms just smelling the chips and burgers and all manner of tasty stews.

As a rule, I avoid takeouts.

A. They’re often expensive.

B. I think they’re less healthy.

C. Too much polystyrene in the packaging. The older I get the more I hate polystyrene.

But a life without some adventure is boring, so an occasional bag of chips, a vetkoek or a special (if you know, you know …) add richness and kilograms to my lunch routine.

By the way, the move went so well!

We’re in our lovely new offices.

We’ve found the important box we lost (whew!).

I’m happy to say my office overlooks the biggest curry tree I’ve ever seen.

Our curry trees at home are titchy in comparison.

This one towers way up past the first floor.

And, there’s also a beautiful acacia if I look towards the right.

The purple haze of the jacaranda trees has welcomed us to the surrounding streets.

Love them or hate them, you have to be enthralled by their beauty at this time of year.

Coupled with the bruising of a violently stormy sky, they are breathtaking.

I’ve got weavers and bronze mannikins in the curry tree outside my window and their cheeping is a joy.

We’ve still got a few boxes to unpack and are settling into our new space.

Big bonus: it took me all of five minutes to get home the first day.

At rush hour, nogal.

Joburg and Cape Town, eat your hearts out. There are aspects of this city you just gotta love.

• Stephanie Saville is the editor of The Witness.