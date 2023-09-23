Opinion | Mad mix of everything that makes me who I am

By Stephanie Saville

Tomorrow is Heritage Day.

I’m having, once again as the day looms, a kind of heritage existential crisis.

I started writing this column on Tuesday, deleted everything and began again on Wednesday.

This year, it started with me admitting to a colleague that I really don’t have a 100% defined sense of my own heritage.

It’s so fractured.

Do I choose my heritage, or is it imposed on me?

Can I appropriate bits of the heritages of those around me that resonate with me, without offending anyone?

Is a conglomerate, chosen heritage acceptable, or must we stick in our lanes to that which we, by birth, belong to.

She suggested I should look to the forebears of my forebears and the countries they came from originally for inspiration.

Those would be Swedish on one side and French on the other.

But these cultures mean nothing to me.

I don’t relate to them in any way.

I’ve not taken time to learn enough about them or to find my links with them.

They’re just very, very foreign.

If food is a reflection of culture, what we have at home is a total jumble of continental African, South African, Indian and British, mainly.

On any day we could be eating curry or dhal, samp and beans or pap, a proper English apple pie, Moroccan-spiced rice, ujeqe or Karoo-style creamy green beans.

The language I speak, while peppered with South Africanisms, is the language of a foreign land.

Ashamedly, despite lessons, my attempts to speak Zulu are poor.

I can however, understand more than I let on.

Same with Afrikaans. And Latin.

At least the wine I drink is local.

We take that for granted, don’t we. I always think of Shirley Valentine saying she’d like to drink wine in the land where the grape is grown.

Fortunately for us, we don’t have to go to Greece to do that.

I have no religion to tie me to a culture.

I’ve rejected my Methodist upbringing, instead opting for a spirit that craves nature.

That’s where we go to church, in a sense.

We appreciate nature with the fervour of religion at times, from the scent of flowers, to their abundance and colours.

We are strict about alien invaders.

We have an obsession with our garden birds and the insects we find.

They belong there and that matters.

My heart of hearts belongs in the Drakensberg which my dad taught me to love from a young age, and in the Karoo, where my granny’s parents farmed many, many years ago.

If my home reflects my heritage, along with the guy’s of course, then this is who we are:

Walk into the house and you’ll find relics in Royal Doulton and other fine china, African carvings and art, and a faded reproduction of that famous painting of Lady Emma Hamilton, mistress of Lord Nelson, with her dog.

There’s a Karoo windmill painted on canvas bought from Art in the Park some years ago.

There are drawings the kid has done, in wooden frames next to Leonardo Da Vinci prints.

There are two frames of people jiving, bought from a Zimbabwean artist.

There are pics from a 1950s African-American jazz club, I imagine.

And my beautiful bird prints adorn the dining-room walls (cheapies from a chain store) and the (more expensive) drawings of the Cape Robin Chat, also bought at AIP.

There are framed pictures of literary heroes and heroines of mine from the Romantic era and before and after.

Around the house there are references to the Karoo everywhere.

Beautiful carved stone tortoises, a picture of the church in the town near where my great grandparents lived and the massive thorns I picked up on the side of the road, which are proudly displayed on an antique yellowwood shelf.

Dotted around the house are small bowls of stones (and marbles) I’ve picked up here in KZN (crystals from the Langalibalele Pass and other spots in the berg), the Karoo, and from special places in the UK like Haworth and Tintern Abbey.

Oh, and I have those from near Hadrian’s Wall too (inspired by my love of all things Latin by the late, great Sue Rautenbach, when she taught me at GHS).

We have our precious Chicken Man signs proudly on display and our local pottery, along with our Dlaminis and two carvings of a dignified, proud elderly Zulu couple.

I have woven grass bowls bought from the women who sell them at Royal Natal.

They’re absolutely beautiful works of art.

The couches we own are undeniably Country Living cottagey.

They just are, because I love the fabric.

The kitchen décor is dominated by my enamel ware (very Local is Lekker) which I love.

Our garden is equally split between English country garden — our roses — and indigenous aloes, proteas, succulents and bushes.

It’s very, very important to us that we do right by the birds, bees and creatures we share our place with. How very much they love the things that occur naturally here.

My heritage then, is a mad conglomerate of everything that makes me who I am here, now.

Maybe I do have a split personality heritage, but I am, always, so proudly KwaZulu-Natal, South African.

Somehow just getting this down, and spending time thinking about it, has cemented a picture of what my fractured heritage is.

And that’s it, isn’t it?

It’s mine.

If you’re a bit unsure, maybe you could try jotting it all down and see who you are.

It’s a useful exercise.

By the way, I gave blood this week.

I’m ashamed to say I haven’t done it in a rather long while.

My good intentions to do so took too long to materialise.

It’s one easy thing we can do to help our country.

They say one pint can save three lives.

And what could be more rewarding for just sitting in a chair for 20 minutes?

It’s that easy guys.

It honestly doesn’t hurt and you get juice and biscuits if you want.

I hereby make a firm resolve to go again as soon as I can donate.

You can even get good health advice just from giving blood.

For those who feel afraid of needles, I’m sure you can overcome this for altruistic purposes?

Please try?

My first blood red rose opened on the day I gave blood.

I took it as my reward from nature.

Happy heritage day tomorrow!

