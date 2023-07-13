Opinion | Mandela Day

By Cyril Madlala

Nelson Mandela Day next Tuesday offers us once again an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of the great statesman, but also to continue a search for an answer that shall remain ever so elusive.

What would Madiba make of today’s South Africa after almost three decades under the rule of his beloved African National Congress?

A knee-jerk response is predictable: he would be absolutely devastated and disappointed at the unravelling of his democracy project.

He would wonder if the alternative political options being punted for the voter next year would not better advance the aspirations of his life-long struggle.

ALSO READ | ‘Mandela Day Marathon’ which changed name has been postponed

But would he, with any degree of enthusiasm go out to campaign for the ANC next year?

Those who worked closely with Madiba over many years provide useful insights into possible answers.

Among them is Professor Verne Harris, acting chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

He was Mandela’s archivist from 2004 to 2013 and directed the foundation’s archives’ programme for 15 years.

He shared some of his thoughts on the subject at the recent Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr International Conference held in Pietermaritzburg.

“Nelson Mandela was a product of the Congress Movement and he resisted every attempt to disentangle his personal journey from that of the ANC.

At one of the very last public appearances at which he spoke, in 2008, he insisted: ‘I would be nothing without the ANC.’”

Many would also recall that in 1985, while he was prison, his youngest daughter Zindzi read out a letter from him stating: “I am a member of the African National Congress.

“I have always been a member of the African National Congress and I will remain a member of the African National Congress until the day I die.”

ALSO READ | Political parties in KZN gear up for Mandela Day

Verne’s conclusion was that attempts to drive a wedge between Mandela and the ANC, “whether by scholars or by political foes of the ANC, both during apartheid and in the democratic era, have been doomed to failure.

The organisation shaped him and he strove to shape the organisation.”

He acknowledged that he could not speak for Mandela regarding what his stance would be regarding the state of the ANC today.

“In the period 2004 to 2010, my colleagues and I saw Madiba in pain as he watched a spiralling factionalism within the ANC, and as he began to make sense of state capture and a broader capture of democracy.

“No doubt he would be in even greater pain now.

“What is clear now is that the ANC of today is not the ANC of Nelson Mandela. In many ways it has become a blight on our land.

“It has been captured by interests that are not interested in making the just society of Madiba’s dreams.

“For them it is about extraction, enrichment and accumulation.”

That is one professor’s view, albeit a very informed perspective.

ALSO READ | SA is winning the war against state capture, says Ramaphosa

I am also certain that many members of the ANC would not agree that Madiba would not be proud of what they have done to his beloved organisation.

The good professor also reminded us of the murmurs suggesting that Mandela was perhaps not so great after all because he “sold out” black South Africans.

He made those unmandated deals with the National Party behind prison walls and secured his release in return for abandoning key economic demands in the Freedom Charter.

Political freedom thus arrived minus an economic package with nationalised mines and banks.

But that is water under the bridge now.

Next Tuesday, as every July 18, we are all called upon to mark Nelson Mandela International Day by making a difference in our communities.

The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009.

ALSO READ | Letters | SA is a failed state, thanks to CR inaction

It marks his birthday.

Since 2010, people across the globe do their little bit to make this a better world by honouring Mandela’s 67 years in service of humanity. Importantly, it is not a holiday.

We shall never know what Mandela would have thought of the ANC and government today.

However, we can guess what he would have loved to see all us, including politicians, do on International Nelson Mandela Day.

As temperatures plummeted across the country in the last few days, he would have wished that all the street children were gathered together, accommodated in warm shelters and provided with a warm meal.

He would rather all those who come knocking at the doors of “our people” when they want votes, also came out in droves to visit those whose shacks were destroyed during the last fire outbreaks and floods.

Sixty-seven minutes should be enough to find out how they cope under these conditions.

It’s nothing compared to what Madiba endured for the struggle.

On Robben Island, where he was imprisoned for 18 years, he would probably have been out at the limestone quarry breaking rocks in these unkind weather conditions.

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.