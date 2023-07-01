Opinion | May the birds be with you

By Stephanie Saville

We’re all quoting that dark Yeats poem far too much lately.

But, his words aptly sum up how many of us feel.

There’s an intense sense of brokenness in our country and while I prefer to leave the heavy stuff for editorials in the Monday to Friday edition of The Witness, and keep a lighter tone for my weekend column, sometimes the sense of the serious gets the better of me.

A colleague and I were talking about a growing sense of dread at the many, many, many problems we face as a country.

Blaming the government

Yes, we all like to blame government for not sorting them out, but there’s a growing realisation that government can’t just make everything okay when we face the extent of the problems we do.

There’s no cure-all to make our country whole.

Please don’t tell me the DA can fix everything either because they have poverty and shacks in Cape Town too.

So, no it can’t.

The IFP too will no more have the means to do so, than the EFF.

They can’t magic money into the fiscus anymore than the ANC can.

ALSO READ | Jika Joe residents protest over housing

The problem is plain: too many people have too little.

Almost half of our population are on some form of grant.

Some 18 million are permanent beneficiaries; they’re on old age, child support and disability grants, etc.

About 10 million receive a temporary Social Relief of Distress Grant.

The recipients are reliant not only on their grants, but on other state services, like health services and state-sponsored education.

Many do not have the means to pay for electricity or water.

Eskom, water authorities and municipalities will, like it or not, be subsidising them.

I heard a sobering interview on SAfm on Thursday morning where Stephen Grootes was interviewing Teboho Joala of Rand Water which serves more than 11 million people in Gauteng, parts of Mpumalanga, the Free State and North West.

Joala said that the situation in terms of non-payment is now untenable.

ALSO READ | Residents march to protest about deteriorating services in the city

The non-payment of bulk water costs by municipalities is having a major negative effect on Rand Water’s finances and it didn’t mince its words in a media statement on the topic, saying it’s a “direct threat to its medium and long-term sustainability, thus, to sustainable provision of bulk water”.

It spoke of relentless attempts to resolve the situation and accommodate non-paying municipalities.

But, these have been to no significant avail and they’ve now reached a deadlock and are heading to court to get municipalities to pay up.

They’re appealing to municipalities, “to recognise the gravity of the situation and take immediate steps to rectify their financial obligations”.

Rand Water is owed over R4 billion.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg residents fed up with water meter woes

That’s big money.

If court processes don’t work and water service entities collapse, what then?

Who provides us with clean water?

Joala said that as a schedule 3 B public entity, they derive no money from the fiscus and have to generate their own money.

Don’t those who run municipalities get this, we may ask?

Well, they most likely do.

But they’re in an invidious position themselves.

Joala said what we all know.

Municipalities

Some municipalities are battling with revenue collection.

He said one of the municipalities they supply, loses as much as 63% of its water through leaks and water not paid for.

Another municipality revealed to him that of their 45 wards, only those in seven wards pay.

So, seven wards subsidise those in 38 others.

Take a moment to absorb what that means.

South Africa’s unemployment rate is around 33%.

Add that to the mix.

Taxes collected are never going to cover all the needs there are for housing, education, health, electricity, water, sanitation, justice, broke and broken SOEs and things like scholar transport and basic nutrition for poor pupils.

Think of the other things we need to sustain, like the army, roads, infrastructure, policing, a bloated, high-earning public service, and money to keep helping those in need.

We have a commendable rise in civic action, with so many people taking up the cudgels of what government should be doing. But we can’t do everything.

Things fall apart.

The beaches are contaminated with sewage, and that was before the landspout and deluges struck the coast this week.

ALSO READ | Durban beaches reopen as water quality improves after sewage spills

(How strange that we had little to no rain, but just down the road there was weather mayhem!)

The cities battle to keep things ticking over.

Then, the dreaded E-word — Eskom.

How I’d hate to be the minister of finance.

He must have massive courage to take on that job when there’s simply not enough to go around.

Budget speeches paper over the cracks, the needs grow greater each year and the backlogs in service delivery keep building.

Where will the money come from, Minister Enoch Godongwana?

Who is going to pay?

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said South Africa’s government budget is facing a significant deficit due to its Eskom debt takeover, lower revenue and calls for a basic income grant.

We need to fix so much.

We keep hoping blindly it will one day be fixed, but what if there just aren’t funds to fix things?

Who’s coming to save SA because we clearly can’t do it ourselves?

ALSO READ | Salga appeals to municipalities to do better

(“What rough beast, its hour come round at last, Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?”) Bethlehem in the Free State?

It’s clearly time to end this column.

I’m getting worked up.

Well, we’re just living as frugally as we can.

We save what money we can by cutting back, more and more.

We’ve accepted that some dreams of ours won’t reach fruition.

When we dreamt these things, we were all better off.

That’s okay.

We take more pleasure in the birds at the bird feeder who are our best weekend entertainment.

A glass of chards, (or a ginger square in this chilly weather), a flock of fluttering mannikins, Bully-Boy the bossy weaver, the sunbirds at the guy’s magnificent aloes and proteas, the inquisitive darling white eyes at the oranges we’ve cut that have fallen from our tree, doves doing their humorous humpbacked whale impressions and the cry of the Knynsa loerie pack making their way clumsily from tree to tree.

What more does a gal, and a guy, need?

Happy weekend.

May the birds be with you.

P.S. Anyone know where to buy cheaper birdseed?