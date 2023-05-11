Opinion | Media’s role in democracy

By Cyril Madlala

President Cyril Ramaphosa makes the important point this week that a thriving democracy needs a free media.

Correctly, he also asserts that as we head for the general election next year, the media should use its reach and influence to encourage more of us to register to vote.

“It should make a greater effort to cover issues in communities that sometimes receive little coverage in the mainstream media.

“Without seeking to unduly influence voters, the media should focus on the critical issues that matter to people when they need to decide who to vote for,” he said in his weekly letter to us all.

According to the World Press Freedom Index, our media workers operate in an environment that is free of political repression.

Our legal frameworks do not unduly restrict them from practicing their craft, and conditions are improving regarding safety on duty.

The assessment has been done by the organisation Reporters without Borders, which looked into the media environment in 180 countries and territories.

It ranked South Africa 25th, an improvement of 10 placings from the previous exercise.

As the president said, this bodes well for our democracy.

In fact, we have a virtual free-for-all in the media space.

In days gone by, the South African Broadcasting Corporation, through its radio stations, was the voice of the government of the day.

When television was introduced, the propaganda machinery was in full swing to win the hearts and minds of South Africans, who apparently had to be shielded from exposure to communist indoctrination.

The ANC’s Radio Freedom medium and shortwave transmissions were a pain to listen to because Pretoria actively disrupted them.

Journalists are no longer being detained for doing their work, and censorship through the banning of publications and radio stations is but a distant memory for those who were around in those dark days.

While the print media is tottering towards the edge of extinction, the South African social-media space is very much alive.

Citizen journalism has seen ordinary people participate actively in the process of gathering, processing and disseminating information.

However, not everything that is trending is necessarily true or has been processed through traditional mechanisms that in the past ensured that only verified information could be presented as news.

You just never know these days what to believe or not.

From a dark period when information was suppressed, we are now overwhelmed on all media platforms as each second of every important news event is relayed to us in real time.

However, as the president says, what would enhance our democracy is for the media to zoom into critical issues that are important for people to make informed decisions as they exercise their right to elect leaders.

Next year’s general election will be a defining moment in our history.

While April 1994 was essentially about ushering in democracy and burying apartheid, this time around will be about salvaging the future of South Africa.

The outcome will have to communicate a clear message, either that we want more of what we have had in the past decade, or that we are ready for a new beginning.

In 1994, we only had political parties to choose from. Next year, an independent candidate could be elected to lead government.

What are the implications for the electorate?

Will the media have done enough to empower us to make the right choices?

Amid the inevitable deafening noises of campaigns, will the voter be able to make an informed decision?

The media could certainly assist by ensuring that the stories of the most marginalised in the furthest corners of South Africa form part of the defining narrative of the 2024 election — whatever that will be.

Their lived experience and the prism through which they will view three decades of democracy, will be a different story from the lived experience of those in the townships and suburbs, in electrified homes with satellite television and gated communities protected by 24-hour security.

Theirs is a story that will bring true meaning to what freedom has meant to poor, ordinary South Africans.

I understand the president to be calling on our media not to abandon its role in educating and informing all of us on what will be important if we are to make decisions that will make ours a better country because we voted correctly.

Those who fought for media freedom would have expected nothing less.

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.