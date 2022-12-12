Opinion | Medical parole

Sharika Regchand

Medical parole, could this be the gateway to freedom for sentenced prisoners? In South Africa everyone has the right to privacy, which is enshrined in the Constitution.

It is also a common law right.

The National Health Act makes it an offence to disclose patients’ information without their consent, except in certain circumstances.

In addition, information about a person’s health is considered as sensitive and personal. However, the disclosure of medical information is not an absolute right.

Disclosure is permitted in circumstances where there is an order by a court, it is required by law and in the public interest. But what does public interest really mean? It’s the “welfare or well-being of the general public” and society.

When a hardened criminal is sentenced to life imprisonment or handed a lengthy term of imprisonment and then released on medical parole and just one person is suspicious and does not believe medical parole is warranted, is it in the public interest to find out what the person’s medical condition is for that person to be given medical parole?

That’s up for debate.

Just how sensitive one’s medical condition is has been borne out by the fact that specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan and senior State advocate Billy Downer are being prosecuted.

Former president Jacob Zuma is the complainant and he has accused Maughan of colluding with the State to publish his medical records without his permission.

Some people do not want others to know the ins and outs of their health, while others are vocal about their medical condition. People in general expect hardened criminals, who commit crimes such as murder and rape, to be removed from society altogether or for a very long time.

It all starts when a crime happens. Police investigate and identify suspects whom are then arrested. They then go through the justice system where the State has to prove their guilt.

If found not guilty, that’s the end of the matter. However, once found guilty, the suspect is convicted and is no longer considered as a suspect and is then sentenced.

If the convict is unhappy with the verdict, he or she goes through the appeals processes. They can either get bail until their appeal is heard or remain in custody.

Prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment are eligible for parole after serving 25 years in prison while other prisoners have to serve at least half their sentence before being considered for parole.

However, it must be remembered that the time spent in prison is also determined by the prisoner’s good behaviour etc.

In addition, there is also the remission of sentence, where the president grants remissions which effectively means cutting the sentence short.

Then there’s also medical parole.

This is when a prisoner’s stay in prison is cut short because of his or her medical condition.

Medical parole is granted on medical or humanitarian conditions and is governed by the Correctional Services Act. The decision whether to grant a prisoner medical parole is said to lie with the Medical Parole Advisory Board.

According to the law, the board and not the doctors treating the inmate decides if an offender is terminally ill or severely incapacitated.

The Correctional Services Act says an inmate may be considered for placement on medical parole if he or she is suffering from a terminal disease or condition or rendered physically incapacitated because of injury or illness to severely limit daily activity or inmate self-care.

Victims of crime and their loved ones do not all think the same.

Some of them want to see the perpetrator/s rot and die in prison while others believe everyone deserves a second chance to turn their life around.

When someone is released on medical parole, it’s natural to expect some people to demand answers and want to find out why.

Does that mean they are entitled to answers from correctional services as to what the medical reasons are for the release on medical parole? If no reasons are given, because medical conditions are considered privileged information, then what does that tell you about the transparency of medical parole?

Perhaps what should happen is that if a person or people are suspicious of a criminal being released on medical parole then perhaps these people should have a right to apply to correctional services to divulge the parolee’s medical condition and it should be divulged.

This should be done with conditions that include that the information remain confidential and disclosure would result in certain actions being taken.