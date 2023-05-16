Opinion | Met-amor-fa-shion: Breaking free from the fashion rut

By Jade Le Roux

Karl Lagerfeld once said: “I am a fashion person, and fashion is not only about clothes—it’s about all kinds of change.”

Lagerfeld, the former Chanel creative director, who breathed new life into the brand that carried the infamous Coco Chanel’s legacy, was honoured at this year’s Met Gala, which, in my opinion, gave an unexpected nod to fashion’s revolutionary power.

The dress code of the Met Gala, that takes place annually on the first Monday of May and attracts the who’s who of the fashion, entertainment and even the political world, is to push the limits of fashion and design, guided by the theme, of course.

However, in honouring such a creative genius that Lagerfeld is celebrated to be, the red-carpet looks were, I felt, somewhat underwhelming.

Women’s fashion took the backseat of been there, donned that. Surprising for an industry that is aimed at women and largely relies on women, in all their exploited forms.

It was rather the men – whose role at red carpets is usually to slip into a suit and be the cool and collected accompaniment to the main act – who mostly stole the show at this year’s Met.

Perhaps, it was an easy task, taking inspiration from a man who famously declared sweatpants a “sign of defeat”.

Lagerfeld’s sense of fashion

Replicating Lagerfeld’s dramatic caricature – his signature gothic look featuring extravagant black jeans and elaborate jackets, white collared shirts, white pony-tailed hair, black gloves and silk cravats and, always, sunglasses – seemingly gave men a welcome push out of the mundane, embracing eccentricity in a refreshing deviation of their conventionally stiff-jacketed white tie uniform.

Whereas women, many adorned in archival Chanel, gave a nod to the past and blended in with Costume Institute museum artefacts. “I don’t want to see all those old dresses”, ironically, is what the man being honoured once retorted, when asked to reflect on his previous collection.

While I shamelessly scrolled (trolled) the best and worst looks of the night, I was sobered by the passing thought that perhaps, there are only so many ways to wear or design a dress.

Has women’s fashion revolutionised one too many turns around the sun and now all we can do is replay?

My pet peeve of ballooning princess ballgowns aside, the other extreme, the barely-there trend, is getting equally tiresome.

There’s only so many ways to strategically drape sheer fabric over your body, so that merely the bare essentials are covered, before the only way to take the trend further is to wear nothing at all.

Talk about back to basics, perhaps women’s fashion truly has come full circle – all the way back to Eve in the garden of Eden!

It was therefore refreshing to see men, pushing the barriers of creativity, for a change, while women, in ironic contrast resembled the black and white of a perfectly assembled tuxedo.

It’s a notable shift, that echoes recent fashion headlines, some that have been carried in this newspaper’s feature pages.

Menswear

Menswear is getting a boom in 2023. And why not? Lately, I sometimes feel that feminism is easily reduced to keeping women on top, and ensuring men stay put a few paces lower, so I may ruffle some feathers, but bear with me to the end, there is a punch, I promise.

I’m all for disrupting stereotypes, especially the ones that keep fashion in a pretty box, sealed up tight with a bow. Feminine. Frivolous.

For men, it’s finally out with the drab grey, blue and black suits.

And for once, this explosion of experimental style, colour and even sequins, has nothing to do with sexuality. Or perhaps, it has everything to do with it.

In the battle of the sexes, fashion has long been the weapon for the female fight.

From the many ever-evolving sexual revolutions that dictate women’s fashion trends, the T-shirts reading ‘The future is female’ that women were sporting a while ago, surely must make men tremble? Truth is, the future is for everyone who is bold enough to claim it as their own.

Fashion definitely helps give us a boost towards the door of tomorrow, in whatever style that gets your best foot forward.

Let’s play fair. Healthy competition.

Maybe fashion is the safest way to settle the score. Men are having their fashion moment, and women should support it.

Let men come out of their repressed cocoons of controlled emotions that for centuries have served as a measure of manliness.

Fashion

Fashion is expression and emotion. And honestly, isn’t this what women have been shouting (praying) from the rooftops – for men to master the art of expressing their emotions in a healthy manner.

Ever thought fashion may just be the antidote to repression? Fashion wise, men have been stuck in a box for centuries, while women have been forced to show up, effortlessly, excessively, and always impeccably dressed at every ball, being told its both our duty, our privilege and our secret power.

Maybe we’re tired of the performance. Maybe our power has been abused. Maybe we feel more powerful sitting in our PJs stuffing our face with pizza and watching our male counterparts feel the heat. It’s liberating to realise just because we wear the crown, doesn’t mean we can’t take it off.

Men’s Met Gala fashion

Call it subversive, after all, isn’t that fashion’s age-old secret weapon and greatest contention? Honestly, the men’s Met Gala fashion inspired me. It inspired this column.

It did what I’ve long relied women’s fashion to do and only now have started to question the deeper politics at play with the concept of and reliance on the female as muse.

As a feminist, in the original sense of the word, which should mean EQUAL RIGHTS FOR ALL, I say, men, there’s room for you to sparkle too.

We’ll teach you to embrace it. I’ll be watching you on the steps of the Met, next May.