Opinion | Money wins the game

Carl Peters

Football used to be celebrated around the globe for its unpredictable results and David-versus-Goliath encounters that kept people excited in their stadium seats, in front of their television sets or next to their radios.

But the “people’s game” seems to be in danger of losing some of its romance because the wealth gap between clubs has increased by far too much in many territories, including in South Africa and England.

So-called financial fair play (FFP) is apparently still to have the full desired effect where it has been implemented, notably in Europe, while many other countries, including South Africa, don’t have any checks on spending by clubs.

A result of this is that there are now “leagues” within leagues — clubs divided by wealth into three or four “tiers” of the same log table. And too many fixtures — and even entire championships — have predictable outcomes.

Indeed, it ought to be seen as near scandalous that the past 10 years of South African and English football have had one club win most of the championships, Mamelodi Sundowns and Manchester City, respectively.

To boot, the teams filling the next-best positions are generally mega-rich too.

It might be good for fans of those clubs to witness their heroes smash opponents on a regular basis, whether playing at home or away, but it is certainly not good for the game overall.

Neutral viewers, in particular, have fewer and fewer tight contests to view these days.

The football Goliaths are even sovereign nations nowadays, with Manchester City and France’s Paris Saint-Germain effectively owned and controlled by different Arab states, for example.

Although FFP rules, which were implemented a decade ago, have helped to ensure that club owners cannot spend more than the income generated, thus limiting their ability to hoard the best players, there appear to be ways for clubs to be “tactical” about how they present their financial figures — or the richest owners can simply absorb the fines incurred for transgressions.

Clubs like Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have been under scrutiny for alleged breach of FFP regulations for years, but in some places, including in South Africa, an absence of some sort of FFP means the outcome of a championship is far more predictable than before.

It was widely reported last month that Paris Saint-Germain had to pay €10 million for breaking European football’s (Uefa) financial rules, and seven other clubs were also punished for overspending since 2018.

Uefa said club finance investigators ordered prize money from European competitions totalling €26 million to be withheld from the eight clubs sanctioned under FFP rules.

The reports said a further €146 million in total punishments could be imposed if the clubs failed to meet the financial targets in the next three to four years that they have agreed to in settlement deals.

Paris Saint-Germain were said to have the biggest amount deducted, followed by several Italian clubs: AS Roma €5 mln, Inter Milan €4 mln, Juventus €3,5 mlln and AC Milan €2 mln.

While clubs were allowed unlimited spending on stadium and youth development projects, Manchester City were among 19 clubs who met the break-even standard “only on technicalities”, Uefa confirmed.

It is a reality that small clubs struggle to compete with the wealthiest ones who also stand guilty of inflating player transfer fees because they can easily outbid smaller clubs for the best players available.

It is a sign of the times that current advertisements and posters for a tournament as big as the 2022 World Cup feature three stars from the same club — Lionel Messi, Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain — while another hot-shot player is rated as being in a league of his own in England because his mighty club was easily able to add him to their already expensive squad this season — Erling Haaland at Manchester City.

Likewise, Sundowns from Pretoria are the envy of Mzansi clubs and most others in Africa, although it has to be added that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have done far less than expected to curtail Sundowns’ massive power in recent years.

Unfortunately, the situation in African football could get worse in coming years when a planned Super League comes to life, as it is destined to comprise of the richest clubs on the continent and so domestic championships might become devalued.

It is not surprising, some will say, that the new tournament’s chief advocate is billionaire Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe, who is president of the Confederation of African Football.

After all this, those who love the “beautiful game” may need to be more vocal about the growing rich-poor divide to help remedy the sport.

As former Liverpool manager Bill Shankly once famously said: “Some people believe football is a matter of life and death. I’m very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is much, much more important than that.”

It has become abundantly clear that more action and well-constructed rules are needed to prevent there being even more predictable outcomes and “rugby scores” in football matches in future.

• Carl Peters is the sports editor of The Witness.