Opinion | Mother Christmas strikes again

Stephanie Saville

Christmas fever is already starting to creep up on me.

Now, I usually approach this season with a sense of dread at all that needs to be done.

So, I tackle it the way I do the high pressures of my job.

I plan, write lists, tick things off as they’re done and put myself under a huge amount of pressure to stick to very strict deadlines.

As I’ve alluded to in a previous column, the sound of the Piet-my-vrou sounding out over the Athlone valleys when it returns each year, is my first prompt to start thinking of making my Christmas cake. (“Bake your cake! Bake your cake!” it says in a frenzy.)

It’s a good excuse to buy a new bottle of brandy and have a tot or two with ginger ale, my less correct version of a ginger square, many of our grans’ favourite drinks in days gone by.

The whole mission starts with a trip to the shops to get ingredients.

I’ve hoarded butter when it’s been cheaper in the shops, in my freezer, so I defrost a block.

It’s the one time of the year when one cannot skimp on the cost of ingredients.

Only the best will do.

It takes time to cream the sugar and butter in my adored fancy mixer — used so seldom nowadays it’s a crime against cake.

The method of making the batter is absolutely unforgiving.

Do it according to Mrs Beeton’s instructions or be damned — that’s my philosophy and I’m sticking to it.

It’s too risky to ad lib on this one.

I also have to watch my oven like a hawk, because it’s prone to burning on the bottom, so I spend a few hours on kitchen-based tasks, like checking I have ingredients for the Christmas pud.

So, my cake baked, doused in extra brandy and wrapped in foil and reverently placed in the Christmas cake tin, the next task is the Christmas pudding.

Ah … is there any other smell that can beat it when you unwrap it like your first Christmas present when it’s cooked?

It’s a similar process of soaking the fruit in brandy the day before, and then making the mixture according to Sannie Smit’s instructions, and boiling it in pudding basins, topped with greaseproof paper and tied tightly with string.

The guy is summoned to help with this task.

I’m happy to say both my creations have been a triumph this year.

Practice makes perfect.

While all this has been going on I’ve been hoarding Christmas gifts.

I started in September and I’m almost done.

I like to buy everything by the end of November.

Last weekend, while the pudding was boiling, I hauled out all the gifts I’ve bought already, put them into order and made a list of who still needs one.

Christmas Presents

I imagine the reaction each gift may elicit as I create the little piles on my bed.

Will I use brown paper and bright ribbon this year, Christmas themed bags or wrapping paper?

String tags or labels?

All these things are playing through my head, a happy diversion from politics, crime and grime, plugs and posters, and what to write in a leader piece.

But I throw in a strict deadline, to put me back in my zone — they must all be wrapped by December 16, if not earlier.

Father Christmas be damned. It’s mother who does it all.

I have added a hard and fast rule in recent years.

Although Christmas is lovely and all the rest, I find I get Christmas decoration fatigue fast.

It’s just too much. Sensory overload

Aarrggh! They’ve been up in shops since October.

My decorations are only hauled out a day or two before Christmas and packed away by the 28th.

Short and sweet and back to order.

I was amazed to hear that many people have already put up their Christmas decorations at home.

Chatting to a colleague with a child, she said she likes to put them up about now. I get that, for the child’s sake.

Another said they’ve sometimes taken theirs down only at the end of January.

And that’s kind of cool, if you can bear them there for that long.

I’m steeling myself for the Boney-M in shops though.

Christmas Music

There’s nothing that can get me out of shops faster than Christmas muzak blasted through the speakers.

Boney-M should be banished to Christmas Day only, and simply for the sheer cheesiness of it.

But, for me, carols are an absolute must to relive the nostalgia of a time when church was attended and the singing of them in a family with five children was done while washing the dishes together after Christmas dinner.

We’d sing our hearts out even if we got the words wrong at times, or ad libbed our own words.

Sometimes we did it deliberately in hushed tones to make each other laugh. (While shepherds washed their socks by night, etc.) Kids will be kids.

I say this next part with firm conviction and a fervent hope that I won’t be judged by those who have a different opinion.

We’re all allowed our own beliefs. I won’t try to convert you to mine. Please don’t try to convert me to yours.

Christmas now is a purely cultural event for me.

It’s a treasured part of my family’s heritage and it’s a way of making time to get the family together and acknowledge each one’s intrinsic value in the simple act of swapping gifts.

It’s a time to celebrate togetherness, and while there is not a prayer uttered in our household, a Bible opened or a church service attended, it’s almost sacred that the tenets of my own personal beliefs and values, and those of many other faiths are united, and acknowledged, in the simple act of honouring family and close friends by preparing a feast for them, the best of the best, and showing them how loved they are.

It’s also a time that many of us are inspired to give to those less fortunate than ourselves.

And what could be more charitable than that?

If you haven’t bought your gifts yet, remember that in this economic climate it really is the thought that counts.

Times are tough, people.

Less expensive is not less meaningful among loved ones.

Happy weekend, you lovely people.