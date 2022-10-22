Opinion | Moving into Town

Stephanie Saville

By the time you read this The Witness will have moved offices.

This is a weighty moment for me.

It’s goodbye Willowton Road, and hello to Hoosen Haffejee Street and the city centre.

I’m not sad to be leaving Willowton to be honest.

I’m glad I won’t have to drive the length of Willowton Road each morning and evening, avoiding its many, many craterous potholes and being kept waiting interminably while some truck or other holds everyone up while they wait their turn for loading or offloading.

I’ll be well rid of those bloody dangerous robots on the intersection of Willowton Road and Chota Motala – the one the City had still not realigned by Wednesday, despite numerous nudges from us to do so.

The stench from some factories that clung to our building and had me retching at times when I left work in the late afternoon, will be a distant memory, happily.

Oh, and when the wind blows the wrong way, we’ll be far away from the pong of the Msunduzi landfill site.

I admit to being well chuffed at knowing we’re leaving all these aspects behind. I’m not good with bad smells.

But, oh my heart is sore at leaving our building itself.

When I joined The Witness in 2007, I arrived to a packed carpark.

Memories of the newsroom

The building was bustling with people and the smell of ink hung in the air. I never minded it, although some people said it provoked headaches.

I think the ink in my blood cancelled out any side effects like that. I remember my first day so well.

I reported to then deputy editor Yves Vanderhaeghen and Editor John Conyngham along with Ingrid Oellermann who rejoined the paper the same day as I came in for the first time.

We’d done a rather spectacular double act or so I thought, bowing out from The Mercury on the same day and joining The Witness together.

The Willowton Road building itself was imposing to me back then.

The massive glass walled press room allowed us to see the early pages being printed as we left in the evenings.

We all knew when the press was starting up, because there’d be a loud repetitive two-tone noise like a siren (bee-baa, bee-baa) which warned everyone to keep well clear.

Then the rumbling would start and the mighty press would begin to come alive. The entire building would shudder at times as the press kicked into action spooling massive rolls of news print and spitting out crisp, new newspapers on the other end.

When it was your name on the lead the thrill was indescribable and quite addictive I have to say. We were sad when the press works closed down there.

There was always a void in that press hall no matter what other processes happened there. I’ve been in four different offices in that vast building as we moved from the massive ground floor newsroom to one on the first floor one and then some years later, into another space on the opposite wing.

Each time I was lucky enough to get a window seat where I could see something of the natural environment.

Oh yes, we were in the middle of industria, but nature lurks there too.

On the ground floor, I looked onto the white rose garden. Upstairs, I had a view over town, trees and Swartkops in the distance, and in last office as I’m typing this, I look over a grove of soulful white stinkwoods, which must surely be the best trees for attracting birds.

The branches host an array of life which have provided me with hours of zen moments over the years.

There’s nothing quite like watching a pair of showy paradise flycatchers swooping through the branches, or a flock of sweet white eyes riffling around for something to eat among the leaves.

I also loved seeing the familiar chat or a wagtail or two. And my favourite, the Cape Robin chat was never far away.

I’ll miss peeling my naartjies and bananas carefully so I could hang them from my window by the peel to share with the birds.

Our walks around the factory plant were a welcome escape from our desks. It was the perfect opportunity to share a personal moment with friends at work when you didn’t want other colleagues to overhear.

Sometimes, I’d go and find Witness, the feral cat who pretends to be wild and independent, but has tamed enough to love a bellyrub and ten minutes of love when I got the chance.

I’m going to miss this cat so much. I’m so grateful that the new owners of the building are gladly taking Witness over.

Witness would be miserable anywhere else.

Aren’t some people wonderful? It restores your faith in humankind.

Packed and ready to go

Now, I’ve packed up the office, reverently moved the original editor’s chair that belonged to Witness founder David Dale Buchanan, and all my framed Stidy prints.

I’ve packed more snacks from my cupboard than I realised I had.

My drawers are empty, the boxes stacked high.

The building has been the home of a myriad happy memories.

It’s witnessed our triumphs, our friendships and camaraderie. It’s seen us weather many transitions and storms.

It’s seen us endure.

Now there’s a whole new journey ahead in a new building in the heart of Pietermaritzburg, and we have a host of new memories to build there. Hold thumbs there’s a lot of birdlife there for me please?

Oh, and do come and visit.