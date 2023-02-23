Opinion | Mr. Prez, we need actions

Thobani Ngqulunga

His Excellency, Cyril Ramaphosa, Mr. President. As you are no doubt aware, otherwise you would not have issued that apology, you were out of sympathy with most people with that ill-advised poetic start to your recent state of the nation address.

I am one of those people who were highly critical of the speech. But unlike the masses “of our people,” to quote that repeated refrain of the ANC, whose root cause of disdain could be traced to the fact that they felt your speech was an antithesis of Thabo Mbeki’s ‘I am an African’ speech, my ire is much simpler to explain: South Africa is at the crossroads, and no amount of maudlin poeticism will rescue us from the quagmire we face!

Mr. President, you could have just cut to the chase and spoken to the problems we face and how you and the merry band of men and women you lead intend to take us out of this dark hole!

But since you deemed it fit to point out that “we are a nation defined not by the oceans and rivers that form the boundaries of our land” you could, Mr. President, have just gone the entire hog and added that we are also a nation defined by rampant corruption, cronyism, nepotism, and yes, wanton materialism and eroded moral values. It is then, Mr. President, that I lost hope in your ability to take us to the biblical Promised Land.

If hope and resilience were what sustained the majority of the people of this country during colonisation and apartheid, then does it not strike you as tragically ironic that it should be incompetence and despondency that should be the hallmarks of our democratic era?

Why do we still need to live on hope and resilience when we have elected people to deliver on their mandate?

Where is the proper supervision of the work that the government is tasked to do, which is to ensure that there is proper service delivery?

Mr. President, I posit that it is not hope and resilience but true accountability and a genuine commitment to improving the lot of all South Africans that will take this country forward.

You exhorted the private sector to maintain a bias toward young people by lowering the bar on previous work experience.

Private sector

But tell us, Mr. President, what is your administration prepared to do to reciprocate?

What, Mr. President, is the private sector, which looks to you and your ministers to create an environment conducive to investment, to do when business forums, armed to the teeth with such high calibre weapons that you’d swear we were in a civil war, disrupt construction sites with demands of millions of Rands?

The reality, Mr. President, is that this demands the enforcement of the rule of law, not poeticism about hope and resilience!

Mr. President, the mind boggles at how the very same ANC you lead, which has been torn asunder by factionalism, itself rooted in the need to get its leaders’ hands into the cookie jar, could be expected to be the leader of society.

How can a party whose very own members do not frown upon mudslinging and, yes, even murdering each other for positions be the purveyors of hope and resilience?

ANC

The rot starts after an ANC regional elective conference, where those who emerge victorious have free reign, controlling who gets tenders and even which wards will be given preference over others by the respective municipalities because the said councillor supported the winning faction.

Do you believe that the schism created by factionalism between the Ankoles (your faction, Mr. President) and the Talibans (your nemesis Dr. Zwelini Mkhize’s faction) has narrowed sufficiently to the point where these groups could be our lowest lodestar for service delivery, particularly in KZN, where dissent is sometimes silenced by the sound of guns?

Honestly, Mr. President, how hard can it be to keep the cities clean and keep the water flowing and the lights on in those cities that your party governs?

The IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa put it rather aptly when he said Ramaphosa should fire ministers who are not performing instead of babysitting ministers who are failing to do their jobs.

Alas, that was a wish that was a bridge too far. Mr. President, you cannot help but sit on your hands because your very own political survival is hinged upon factional politics.

One wrong move from you and you could upset the very faction that supports your seat as head of state. Remember Phala-Phalagate, and how, in the end, it was the faction sympathetic to you that became your Rottweilers to bite at your detractors?

As long as you remain president, you’ll remain beholden to these people. You’ll never move decisively and independently against their incompetence.

Mr. Ramaphosa, sir, the country needs a decisive president.

Can you be that?

But how, with the albatross that is a severely weakened, factional, and extremely inept ANC around your neck?