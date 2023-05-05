Opinion | Multiple-choice questions

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, greetings, Mr President! I am going green, my leader! Your letter to the nation on the electricity crisis and climate change was quite electrifying.

I read it using a solar-powered device, all thanks to my family friend from Down Under. Yet it still felt like I was back in my first year of journalism school, stuck in a political science 101 class taking multiple-choice questions.

You know, the ones where all the answers seem plausible, but they all lead to disaster. Eskom’s answers, they all seem plausible, but they all lead to disaster Speaking of disasters, have you heard about the three musketeers of the South African energy crisis?

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede “Mr Coal” Mantashe, and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho “No Power” Ramokgopa.

They’re like the Proteas cricket team, choking at vital intervals of the gentleman’s game. You know what they say about the three musketeers: all for one, and one for … well, actually, they’re just in it for themselves, aren’t they?

And let’s talk about Kgosientsho, the Electricity minister with no power, no budget, no oversight and seemingly no problem.

His magnum opus is to run Eskom’s open-cycle gas turbines on diesel to solve the load-shedding crisis.

And with Eskom unable to borrow for the next three years and not profitable anymore, will the money drop from the heavens like manna?

It is more like curing a hangover with more alcohol — not exactly a recipe for success. Even better, he wants us to extend the life of the coal-fired power stations, thus increasing emissions.

Oh, the irony. It’s like asking if we should eat fast food to cure obesity.

Let’s not add fuel to the fire, literally. But you, my leader, suggest we solve load shedding and drive a just transition simultaneously. Is a just transition concomitant with new investment in coal? That’s like saying we can have our cake and eat it.

Is renewable energy a swear word in ANC circles? I hope not, but it might as well be with the way they’re dragging their feet.

Come on, guys, let’s get with the times and invest in the bright sunny future. It’s time to embrace the power of the sun, wind and waves.

As they say, we must leave the oil in the soil, coal in the hole and gas under the grass. Who needs fossil fuels when you have Mother Nature on your side? Perhaps we need nuclear? Hmm, let’s think.

Nuclear energy is the same technology that gave us Chernobyl and Fukushima. It’s like playing Russian roulette with our energy future.

Let’s not go nuclear, shall we? Is it time for powerships to dock at sea to give us power? It’s like renting a hotel room instead of buying a house. It’s a temporary solution that won’t solve the problem in the long run.

Should we just wither Eskom and allow the private sector to provide and make a profit? Well, I guess if we want to turn our electricity crisis into a capitalist dystopia, sure.

But let’s not forget that electricity is a basic human need, not just a commodity for profit. In the end, we need to take the electricity crisis seriously and come up with real solutions.

Let’s not rely on gimmicks or half-measures but invest in a sustainable future for all. And who knows, maybe we’ll even get to keep the lights on.

It’s time for us to take charge of our energy consumption, and I’m not just talking to you, Steph. You can’t use your hairdryer as a personal heater anymore.

It’s not just bad for the planet; it’s a fire hazard. But in all seriousness, we must prioritise our immediate energy needs while staying committed to our climate goals.

That means investing in renewable energy and building a sustainable future for all. Let’s not just talk the talk but walk the walk, MrPresident.

As for me and my house, we’re making moves; by this time next week we’ll be like a superhero with our own solar panels and storage batteries, giving Eskom the old heaveho! Who needs them anyway?

We’re taking our energy future into our own hands and giving load shedding a one-way ticket out of our lives. So long, Eskom, it’s been real, but we’re moving on! Till next week, my man. “Send me.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is not just a storyteller; he’s a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of SA. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is for sale at www.madeindurban. co.za