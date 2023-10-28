Opinion | My swansong

By Stephanie Saville

This is hard to write.

It’s my last column as editor of The Witness.

I’m very sad to be leaving the publication that’s been my working world for over 16 years.

I remember the day I first walked into the newsroom in our Willowton Road premises, like it was yesterday.

Legendary court reporter (and later Witness news editor) Ingrid Oellermann and I were both poached by The Witness.

(Good decision there, John Conyngham and Yves Vanderhaeghen!)

One of the major highlights has been the personal connections I’ve made with so many contacts, colleagues and readers.

From community heroes like police and paramedics to politicians, those in the NGO and business sectors, academics and many more.

Suffice to say that without them, this newspaper would not have had nearly as many scoops as we have, and my world view certainly would have been much smaller.

They have been generous with their knowledge, time and tip-offs.

Thank you.

As news editor for 10 years, then deputy editor and editor, I’ve been privileged to lead a newsroom through some truly momentous international news events, Covid-19 and the horrific 2021 July violence, aside.

As I think back over the years, it strikes me that so much future history of this city has been recorded as we navigated the stories that unfolded here; from local government to regional news, crime, courts and disasters.

Many, many stories will stick in my mind forever.

I’m not sure why this particular one comes to me now.

That terrible night that a truck smashed into Liberty Midlands Mall in January 2012, I remember being roused from sleep by a phone call from then chief sub-editor Kate Hoole. It was about an hour from deadline.

“Steph, a truck has just crashed into the mall,” she said.

“Okay, thanks Kate,” I muttered sleepily and rolled over to go back to the land of nod.

Only, then my brain really woke up. Hang on!

A truck smashed into the mall!

I pulled a tracksuit on over my pyjamas, and running out the door, called our ace photographer at the time, Ian Carbutt, who was still awake, and at the pub.

I told him I’d fetch him from there.

I called Kate back and said, “Hold the press, we’re on our way,” and Carby and I raced to the mall.

We worked like crazy, finding the police hard at work (I remember seeing the late Jack Haskins and Dolf Otto there, among others), mapping the immediate aftermath of the crash.

As soon as we had what we needed, I drove back to the office to file our story and pics.

On the highway between the mall and The Witness office in Willowton, I went over a piece of steel that shredded my tyre.

I limped my poor car slowly to the office and only after the story was safely on the page (as the page one lead) way after midnight, did then motoring editor Alwyn Viljoen help me change my tyre.

I can’t remember if I dropped Ian at his home or back at the pub.

I don’t think I really slept at all that night, thinking of the tragedy we’d seen play out.

I’ve been to more murder scenes than I’d like to count, seen more bodies of innocent people than I’d like to remember, and drove back from too many jobs with tears rolling down my cheeks.

Although disaster and heartbreak are a daily occurrence in our industry, somehow, one never gets used to it.

I think if you do, you’ve lost your humanity and should be doing another job.

Each story leaves an imprint in your head.

Each one layers down over those that have come before and their memories are only a trigger away.

Drive near an area where you remember a young girl was raped and murdered, and the trauma you imagine she suffered comes back to you.

Drive down the road where a brother and sister were shot dead, and their parents’ anguish is right back in your head.

Drive along the road where a terrible crash occurred, and you remember every detail of that case again.

The difficult parts aside, it’s been my job to pass news — the good and the bad — onto you.

At times it’s been an exhilarating feeling, and I was bursting with anticipation to tell our readers what was going on.

At other times I’d wished we hadn’t had to write the stories at all.

The stories with positive endings have been a joy to tell — those that inspired me, and I hope lifted your spirits too.

The times the swift arrests were made, or when the killers received good sentences, for example.

I specially loved the stories of people succeeding against all odds, like those pupils from less-privileged schools coming first in the province for a matric subject.

I’ve loved highlighting the acts of the brave and the selflessness of those who’ve cared enough to do something for the greater good.

To have headed the oldest continuously published newspaper in South Africa for three years was an absolute honour.

As I write this, I gaze at the portrait of David Dale Buchanan hanging in my office and look over at his original chair — now a well-preserved antique.

The history of the newspaper is meaningful.

I’ve deliberately put forward a woman’s slant on things.

I hope some women have read these articles by myself and others and felt braver, even more able to break through the glass ceiling for having read them.

I hope men have taken some note of them too.

Thank you to everyone who has read this column over the many years I’ve written it, and have said such lovely things about it.

Special thanks to sub-editor Janice Whitelaw who has been my sounding board and always gave me wise and honest feedback.

So, what’s next for me, everyone asks.

There are a few possibilities brewing.

I’m taking time out first to breathe and properly smell the roses.

I’m done with deadlines for now. I want guy-time, kids-time and a bit of me-time.

The Berg beckons, along with other roads less travelled.

Thank you for reading this newspaper.

Every edition is crafted to inform, educate and even entertain you.

It’s all about you.

Maybe, just maybe, I’ll see you somewhere on the other side of the news.

It’s been the biggest privilege, people. Thank you.