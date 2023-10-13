Opinion | Numbers don’t lie

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, the recent results from our country’s 2022 census fill me with pride, while the situation in the Gaza Strip fills me with dread.

Let’s start with the good news, shall we?

These figures (Census 2022) highlight the tremendous progress our country has made in uplifting its citizens.

A remarkable 73,4% of our young population, aged between five and 24 years, attend educational institutions.

This statistic heralds a promising future, showcasing our dedication to fostering an educated and empowered next generation.

Our technological progress is evident.

Now, 60,5% of households access the internet via cellphones and mobile devices, a substantial increase from 16,3% in 2011.

Most heartening, my leader, is our progress in basic amenities.

Since 2001, access to fundamental services has risen consistently.

Over 80% of households have piped water, and an impressive 90% enjoy electricity, up from 58% in 2011.

Additionally, our nation’s architectural transformation is apparent.

Households in informal dwellings have reduced from 13,6% in 2011 to 8,1% in 2022, while those in formal dwellings increased from 65,1% in 1996 to 88,5% in 2022, epitomising our national advancement.

Mr President, while applauding your achievements, the situation in the Middle East, especially the Palestinian territories, is critical. Israel’s “total blockade” on Gaza, cutting off essentials like food and fuel, aggravates the plight of this enclave and might violate international law, bordering on potential war crimes.

We must address this and seek peace and justice for all involved.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs provides a distressing overview: since 2009, over 6 000 Palestinian infrastructures have faced demolition by Israeli forces, resulting in the displacement of more than 9 000 Palestinians.

The ongoing policy of house demolitions and Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank forms the foundation for concerns about “ethnic cleansing” — a term delineating the systematic eradication of an ethnic or religious group to achieve regional homogeneity.

Diving into the annals of history, Mr President, we’re reminded of the magnitude of Palestinian displacement.

The 1948 event, known as the Nakba or “catastrophe”, witnessed an estimated 750 000 Palestinians being evicted from their ancestral homes.

Today, their descendants, tallying around six million, live in refugee camps scattered across the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Egypt.

The United Nations has perennially championed the two-state solution as the most viable way forward.

This solution focuses on clear territorial boundaries, determining Jerusalem’s status, safeguarding Palestinian refugees’ rights, and instituting robust security protocols.

To bring this vision to fruition, steadfast adherence to pivotal UN resolutions, like 1948’s Resolution 194 advocating the right of return or compensation for displaced Palestinian refugees, is non-negotiable.

There’s no doubt that Israel is the aggressor.

However, certain demographic data pose unsettling questions.

Circa 1947, Jewish communities constituted 33% of the Palestinian population but owned only six percent of the land.

By the end of 1949, Zionist movements had captured nearly 78% of historic Palestine.

Such dramatic territorial and demographic shifts exacerbate current tensions and highlight concerns of systematic displacement.

Furthermore, the recent undertakings of Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement, have intensified regional unrest.

Their strategic incursion into Israel, executed via air, sea and land, coupled with a missile onslaught targeting Israeli zones, has regrettably claimed numerous lives on both sides.

With Israeli troops and civilians captured as hostages, the volatility of the situation is undeniable.

While the motivations behind Hamas’s actions, be it challenging Israeli policies or procuring the release of Palestinian detainees, are evident, such strategies jeopardise not only Israeli lives but also the essence of peace and collaborative dialogue in the region.

My leader, I implore you to deploy your diplomatic finesse and usher Israel to the negotiation table.

The UN’s insistence on curtailing actions like unbridled settlement expansions that hinder the two-state vision, is now more pertinent than ever.

This is not a mere recommendation but a clarion call deeply rooted in historical and empirical evidence.

My leader, I do not harbour hatred for Israel, but my love for Palestine is profound.

I am not an anti-Semite; rather, I am a democrat and advocate for peaceful coexistence.

I bear credentials from my struggles as a fighter against the injustices of South Africa’s apartheid regime.

I do believe that apartheid Israel must fall.

Till next week, my man. Send me to the “Gaza Strip”.

