Opinion | Ode to Ace and RET forces

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, welcome to the land of political intrigue!

The ANC has become a captivating playground of surprises, where the theatrical and the unforeseen take centre stage.

Today’s missive is an ode to Ace and co, the vibrant characters of the Radical Economic Transformation (RET forces), who have recently danced their final steps within the ANC’s intricate choreography.

With Ace Magashule’s expulsion and Carl Niehaus’s earlier departure, the RET forces have met their ultimate demise, finish and klaar.

Magashule, better known as “Mr Five Years”, and the secretary of all secretaries, the protégé of uBaba, has finally met his match.

In June, the ANC’s national disciplinary committee expelled him, sending shock waves through political corridors.

The Zulu proverb: “isina muva liyabukwa”, rings true here. Better late than never.

Magashule’s journey to the political wilderness was anything but smooth.

Following his suspension, he split his time between courts as he sought to appeal the step-aside ruling and fight corruption charges.

However, in August 2022, the Constitutional Court dismissed his application for leave to appeal his suspension from the ANC, marking the third legal blow to his quest for reinstatement.

The ANC’s step-aside rule remains firm, requiring leaders facing serious criminal misdemeanors to step aside temporarily and refrain from party duties.

Magashule’s allegedly corrupt philanthropic endeavours are also crumbling, leaving his students in Turkey to endure the harsh reality of sleeping rough, as reported in 2021.

Like heavy rains pouring down upon the arid plains, you, my President, delivered a piercing blow to Magashule’s ambitions when you authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to delve deep into the fresh allegations of impropriety that marred his ill-fated premiership in the Free State.

The SIU will scrutinise the Free State Premier’s Office during Magashule’s tenure, focusing on bursary approvals, allocations and payments, including those for Turkish students, as well as travel, accommodation and stipends that may violate guidelines.

But the saga doesn’t end there.

Cast your gaze back to December 23, 2022, when Niehaus, that notorious windbag, “resigned” from the ANC to set up his political coffee shop.

In a display of poetic justice, Niehaus resigned after he was fired.

The long game has come full circle, claiming Magashule and his false number nine.

It’s fascinating how the tides can turn, isn’t it?

The Ace Magashule Invitation team, aka the RET forces, once stood tall, winning their home games in the first round of the Luthuli House Cup.

But alas, the second round proved their undoing.

Half of their star players were released on free transfers due to the ANC’s step-aside rule.

The Invitation side now finds itself on the back foot.

And what of the godfather of the RET forces, uBaba?

As a convicted felon on a judicial leash, his chances of returning to the entire political match are as slim as a thread.

But the plot thickens.

On July 5, when former president Jacob Zuma made an attempt to institute a private prosecution against you — Chief Dwasaho, Soweto’s finest and the Chiawelo warrior, Cyril Matamela “Mr Long Game” Ramaphosa — he suffered a significant blow

A full bench of the Johannesburg High Court declared Zuma’s private prosecution as “unlawful and unconstitutional”, handing him a cost sanction.

Mr President, as a self-proclaimed political novice with questionable struggle credentials, I humbly confess my earlier misjudgment of your political acumen.

I misconstrued the long-game master class, perceiving it as a mere cessation of hostilities, a fragile coexistence of the lion and lamb within the metaphorical Augean stables.

But these recent events have enlightened me.

In the realm of the long game, it’s not merely the beginning that defines your journey but the culmination that holds true significance.

It is a dance of endurance, an intricate tapestry woven with threads of vengeance.

As wise elders say, revenge is a relentless river, cascading down the hill of destiny, only to surge back upon its instigator with an even mightier force.

The long game whispers the secrets of delayed satisfaction, the artistry of biding time until the stars align for a triumphant strike.

As the expulsion chronicle unfolds, the political landscape reshapes before our eyes.

The RET forces are in disarray.

Your strategic manoeuvring has proven effective, if not deadly, so I salute you, Mr President.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to the Free State Town of Parys for tea with Ace.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is not just a storyteller; he’s a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of South Africa. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za