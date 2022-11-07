Opinion | Our ‘write’ to fight

Jade Le Roux

How hard must it be for journalists to sacrifice their patriotism for survival and flee their homeland

That’s the question I asked myself during a conversation with a friend about the situation in Afghanistan — a country that, in the past year, since the Taliban took over, has lost 60% of its journalists, of which the majority are women.

40% of Afghanistan’s media outlets have been obliterated by the oppressive restrictions to press freedom, causing an exodus of Afghan journalists.

The remaining journalists who haven’t been forced to flee, by violence and intimidation, are risking their lives continuing their jobs under increased threats imprisonment or worse.

The retreat of foreign media from the country following the Taliban’s takeover and the restrictions on independent media poses the threat of a country potentially thrust into oblivion.

It’s one thing to question how the world just looked on, helplessly, when Russia first invaded Ukraine; what happens when the world cannot see because the torch meant to shine a spotlight on injustice has been put out?

The follow up question that promptly flittered across my mind was, what would be my final straw? How long could I hold out for my country before my grip gave way?

Theoretically speaking, how bad would it have to get in sunny South Africa for me to abandon the ship that has kept me afloat, albeit offering a turbulent ride most of the time — South Africa ain’t for sissies, as they say, so rather the devil you know?

We take our freedom and hard-fought rights for granted, despite all the constant threats and violations of said rights that play out on the ground. But how far away are we from things really, fatally, falling apart?

I avoid answering the question and shut my overactive imagination down immediately to avoid descending into a state of perpetual doom.

There’s the constant narrative of how bad things are going or heading — working in a newsroom provides a sobering view, for a job that can easily drive you to drink — but I prefer to keep my head in the sand and bask in the harsh sunlight.

I love this country, and all its chaos. I confess, my patriotism probably doesn’t extend to dying for my country, but I’m not among my age cohort, who foresee their futures playing out on foreign shores. I’m not part of team Australia nor do I yearn for the green pastures of New Zealand.

Working in the news industry has fostered a patriotism and heart for the place I call home. Through all the doom and gloom and depressing subtext, there’s a strong theme of resilience that counteracts our reporting.

Resilience of communities, who rise above the challenges and instead of reasoning around rights and responsibilities, push up their sleeves and join hands to get the job done.

Activists and organisations that dedicate their time, efforts and resources to lifting those who fall through the many, continuously widening cracks.

Let’s not forget the resilience of the journalists whose job is to find and record and report on all of it. The good, the bad, the unacceptable but unavoidable. We write a whole lot of words and hope they will do justice as the powerful weapon they promise to be.

I remember writing stories during the July unrest, barely able to read my words behind tears. The week’s reality felt like I’d been transported to scenes of novels I’d read about civil wars. If there was ever a moment in my short history of my life spent in this country that could make me lose heart, that was the ideal tipping point.

But, I’ve come to find my job provides a somewhat ironic distraction. As if writing about the atrocities is some kind of buffer from the reason and shock and pain — it bounces away from me, propelled by the buoyancy of my fingers hitting the keyboard.

Don’t mistake me for being unfeeling. The opposite is true; but perhaps my job is my reason to keep going and not get bogged down by all the fear, sordidness and hopelessness because, as long as there is another paper to print, there are words left to write and stories to tell. Many fat ladies have stood up and sung and it’s still not over.

Perhaps this is partially the spirit that keeps my head in the sand and proceeding blissfully towards whatever dreaded headline awaits tomorrow.

This tenacity and resilience of South Africans to keep going forward despite how tough it gets should be bottled and sold. But then again, we need every ounce we can scrounge for ourselves.

The South African media landscape definitely survives and thrives on it. Our politics surely give journalists a run for their money, but I like to think the media does a superb job of dishing back what is served.

Lately, I’ve kept coming back to that conversation about the journalists in Afghanistan, and the role journalists play in our society. The world. Our beloved country. Our precious democracy.

That conversation, in early September, sowed a narrative that recent events have kept watering throughout this month.

Images of News24 legal reporter Karyn Maughan, standing in our very own Pietermaritzburg High Court, appearing against former president Jacob Zuma, who has laid charges against her for essentially doing her job, is one example.

Headlines like “Media Freedom in the dock” and Maughan supporters lashing back with phrases and tweets such as “Journalism is not a crime”, definitely set the tone for celebrating National Press Freedom Day (Black Wednesday) on October 19.

Black Wednesday remembers the banning of independent media publications by the apartheid government on that day in 1977, and celebrates the legacy of press freedom our Constitution paved the way for us to enjoy.

Perhaps the Zuma vs Maughan and Downer saga preceding Black Wednesday was the wake up call we needed to remind us how fragile our democracy is without press freedom.

Censorship is a slippery slope. We can’t afford to wait for it to be glaring at us in the face. Following the clichéd tune of only knowing what you have when it’s gone, we have to fight for what we have while we still have it.

I do believe that as long as the sword of the written word can still be sharpened, there’s hope. As long as journalists are still willing to risk it all to speak, then there’s still a country left to fight for.