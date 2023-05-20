Opinion | Potential for Rejection

By Jade Le Roux

The last thing I want to do when I suffer a blow of rejection, in whatever form, is throw a party.

I like to think I’ve got a tough skin underneath all those layers of self-scrutiny and I may muster a brave smile and shrug my shoulders nonchalantly to the world, mouthing my motto that helps relax my shoulders into a shrug: “What’s meant to be will be”; but trust me, underneath that smile, I’m not planning an invitation list for the “I failed” bash of the year.

Throw a party? Hell no. We celebrate success, not failures. Right?

I’ve heard of divorce parties, and hope I never am in the situation where I’m throwing one, but until recently, I never imagined kids of today, fresh out of high school, celebrating not getting admitted into the college of their dreams.

Or their top three…or four… Apparently in America, as the New York Times reports, colleges are so inundated with applications, they’re sending a lot more rejection letters than acceptance letters, due to the increased demand.

It’s great that youth are so enthusiastic about their future, seizing all opportunities to empower themselves with knowledge.

It’s heartbreaking when this vision is flipped on its head so fast.

Poor kids, thought high school break-ups were the pits. Welcome to the real world, we’re just getting started.

Rejection

Rejection is a funny thing. Every successful person will tell you they failed, countless times.

They will say things like “don’t celebrate your success, learn from your failures”.

When one door closes, another door opens.

Someone hit me for repeating that cliché. Isn’t that what we all think when someone offers that up after you’ve just received a big blow? They’re asking for a slap.

But they mean well. So do the teachers in America who are organising these rejection parties for disheartened youth, who moments ago were on top of the food chain, graduating from high school — in the land of plenty, they graduate from every developmental phase, right from kindergarten.

By the time you reach college, it shouldn’t be a big deal. Maybe that’s the plan… The pressure after high school is real, though. Not just for American kids.

I remember it well. I only applied to one university. Talk about putting eggs in one basket.

Applying for University

And as time drew nearer to leave, to start packing up, I was still waiting on funding. Everyone started leaving and I was wondering if I’d even be next.

It all miraculously came together at the last minute, so here I am. I later found out a friend in my circle had lied to us about going to university. “Left” home and pretended to be living up that student life, until the truth started slipping through the smokescreen.

I felt hurt. Did my friend truly think they’d get judgement from me? That I’d look down on them. Of all people I should have known.

But then, I too, had told everyone with certainty I was going; even when things didn’t look like they were pulling together in time. I held on to hope. To faith.

And the thing with feathers finally flew me away.

So, it worked for me in the end. Not for my friend. We’re not that different to America actually — lately, the comparisons are sobering.

UKZN received 250 000 admissions for 8 500 available first-year spots in 2023.

That’s a lot of rejection letters to be written. This week the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) revealed that, in just the first quarter of 2023, 40,7% of youth aged between 25 and 34 were unemployed.

I know people with degrees who are struggling to find jobs in their fields. The unemployment crisis facing youth is one long reel of rejection. I would say let’s get “I didn’t get the job” parties trending, but, honestly, it’s too grim to even contemplate celebrating.

What is apparent is that we can’t rely on jobs that clearly aren’t there.

Job creation is the buzzword everyone is throwing around as a solution to the problem. This requires an attitude change.

Potential

Perhaps, too much emphasis is placed on our potential and not the sheer grit of indomitable will. Formal education is glamourised as a path to success, which similarly is all too often straightjacketed as a one-way street.. Let’s separate Success from its pointless cousin, Potential.

We like to think the two are mutually exclusive, but maybe they’re not.

The great and terrible thing about life is that there’s just so much bl***y potential,” Bill Nighy’s character declares in the movie The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Perhaps our potential is what sets us up for failure. The secret is not to settle on either.

Teachers in America are throwing rejection parties to encourage devastated youth, who have been taught to see college as the ticket to success.

They want to discourage them from believing that a college admission rejection is not the end of the road. Just like we, every year, remind matrics that Grade 12 is the next step, not the destination.

We’ve covered stories of people in their 30s going back to school. Just this week we ran a story on Nobuhle Nunu Mpanza, who was the joke of her community when she went back to school ten years later.

She graduated with her BA and PGCE this month. So, who’s laughing now? We ran a feature on Durban mothers who are recycling cardboard to get their daughters through school.

Talk about resilience, creativity and innovation. Many successful businessmen dropped out of college and yet they’re hiring graduates. It’s not the way the cloth is cut but what you do with it.

We need to bottle our resilience, market it authentically and sell it.

It may take years before the profits start pouring in, but us South Africans, like it or not, may not have matric or tertiary degrees, but we’re masters of not giving up.