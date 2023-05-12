Opinion | Presidential ShotLeft

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, sawubona, my leader! It’s your favourite storyteller here.

I read in the news media that you couldn’t make it to Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban held at the iconic Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

With 20 fellow African countries, tourism boards, exhibitors, and international buyers hosted, your absence was felt far and wide, my leader.

It was like having a South African braai with two American tourists and a Russian without boerewors.

Incomplete and unsatisfying, and potentially deadly.

You know how much we love our boerewors, I mean Russians, and hate Americans.

Africa’s travel Indaba

Mr President, you were missed at the most prominent tourism trade show on the African continent, even the pipe-smoking ex-president Thabo Mbeki used to attend.

He took the matters of Africa very seriously.

But hey, I get it.

You’ve been busy running the country to avoid the fiscal cliff caused by Eskom load shedding, and you haven’t had time to focus on the tourism industry.

You’ve got bigger fish to fry, like fighting corruption and uplifting the lacklustre economy.

It’s okay; I forgive you.

Tourism sector

Speaking of the economy, did you know that tourism is a major player?

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the tourism sector contributed 8,7% to SA’s GDP in 2019.

However, the pandemic hit the industry hard, and in 2021, travel and tourism accounted for only 3,2% of the country’s GDP.

But hey, let’s not cry over spilt milk, my man.

With the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out and travel restrictions easing up, there’s hope that the tourism sector will bounce back more vital than ever.

Tourism is crucial in generating foreign currency, my man.

In 2019, the country welcomed 10,2 million international tourists, generating over R120 billion in revenue.

And the good news keeps coming.

Stats SA says that last year’s figures show that SA received 7,12 million foreign visitors.

Of this number, 1,57 million were from overseas, and 5,54 million were from other African countries.

A fascinating trend emerged from the data: in 2022, Russia was the only source market to exceed its 2019 level.

The latest statistics reveal that arrivals from Russia sky-rocketed to 107% compared to 2019.

Ghosts of Moscow, anyone?

That’s a lot of warm bodies bringing a lot of randelas into the country, my leader.

Employment opportunities

Tourism also provides significant employment opportunities in SA, with the industry employing almost 1,6 million people in 2019, according to the WTTC.

However, due to Covid-19, the number of jobs fell to around 1,08 million in 2021.

Not only does tourism benefit the hospitality industry, but it also creates opportunities for other sectors, like transport and retail, to thrive.

Think about the tour guides and car guards who rely on tourism for their livelihoods.

Who will these car guards share their car-park wisdom with and protect our vehicles from the dreaded rogue elements if we don’t have tourists?

According to Statistics South Africa, in 2019, the hospitality sector contributed R135,3 billion to South Africa’s GDP.

That’s a lot of pap and wors, my leader.

But tourism is not just about money, Mr President; it’s about people, cultures and experiences.

The sector provides a opportunity for people from around the world to come together and learn about each other’s cultures.

It promotes understanding, tolerance and respect for diversity. It’s like a big, global family reunion with safari adventures and bonfires.

You haven’t addressed tourism meaningfully in your recent three State of the Nation addresses.

Yet it’s an industry that has the potential to drive economic growth, create jobs and promote cultural understanding.

Mr President, that’s why I implore you to prioritise tourism in your administration.

The who’s who of the African tourism industry missed your presence and support for the tourism industry.

According to the news media report, Africa’s Travel Indaba was a huge success, but it would have been even better with you there.

I hope that you will make it a priority to attend future tourism events and promote this critical industry.

Consider tourism as you work to improve South Africa, my leader.

It has the potential to generate immense growth and job opportunities.

With your leadership, let’s make it happen!

And hey, why not take a break and explore our beautiful tourist destinations?

Trust me, it’s worth it.

Call it Presidential ShotLeft.

Till next week, my man. “Send me to the Tourism House.”