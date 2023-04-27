Opinion | Radical transformation

By Cyril Madlala

Radical transformation is imperative if South Africa is to make meaningful strides towards addressing the marginalisation of the black majority from mainstream economic activities of the country.

But the debacle around the KZN government’s disgraceful failure to provide nutrition properly to some two million school children is a perfect example of how not to go about things in pursuit of political populism that is not anchored in understanding conditions on the ground.

The National Schools Nutrition Programme is an initiative of the national Department of Basic Education.

Where it is implemented, the programme has shown to improve punctuality, regular school attendance, concentration and the general wellbeing of participating learners.

Across the country, by 10 am every school day, primary and secondary school children from the poorest backgrounds should receive a healthy meal.

It consists of green and yellow vegetables, rice, maize meal, samp, beans, maas, soya meat, soup and a fruit once a week.

Until three weeks ago, like everywhere else in SA, local suppliers bought the food items from local wholesalers.

Despite minor challenges here and there, it was generally accepted that the system was conceptually sound.

Feeding schemes

There was close interface among key stakeholders — the department of education officials, principals, the food handlers and the suppliers.

This is a vital aspect as the peculiarities of feeding in different schools have to be taken into account.

In some villages schools prefer certain brands of maize meal because of an acquired taste.

The aunties in the kitchens generally do not embrace suppliers who deliver pumpkin instead of carrot for the yellow vegetable.

(Apparently it is eminently irritating to peel.)

As healthy as they are for the young ones, the aftermath of peels all over the school yard does not make oranges the favourite of many principals either.

On that score alone, there is already a problem with one supplier deciding for everybody what is best for each school.

But that is the least of challenges if every school at least received the correct quantities of approved quality, and timeously.

Where the plan seems to have fallen apart is with the attempted implementation of the provincial government’s flagship Radical Agrarian Socio-Economic Transformation (Raset) programme.

Through it, KZN aims to increase economic opportunities for historically disadvantaged people through value chains and market access where the market is driven by government demand.

Departments

Departments such as education, health and social development have been made to undertake to source at least 50% of their food requirements through the programme.

African farmers in villages are encouraged to grow produce for government warehouses.

Through the selected single supplier who would procure other food items in bulk, these would be collected from central points for distribution to the schools.

Bulk buying is therefore a critical part of the Raset plan under the Operation Vula Fund.

To be fair to MEC for Education Mbali Frazer and Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, they were appointed when Raset was already in place as a government policy, despite obvious shortcomings.

The progamme

The programme is supposed to be underpinned by the supply of fresh fruit and vegetables, poultry and red meat particularly from Africans in rural and township areas.

Even in its conceptual stages, it was recognised that among the risk factors would be transport challenges that would result in harvested produce rotting on the land, loss of customers due to non-deliveries and a cash drain due to expensive hired transport.

An even bigger risk was always going to be if the people in the townships and rural areas failed to produce the required quantities and suppliers to warehouses resorted to fronting because they themselves had no capacity to produce the food.

Investigations are underway to give us a better sense of how the wheels came off with the school nutrition programme in the province.

Some of the challenges should have been anticipated and planned for.

Challenges

The issue of local business forums that demand a slice of the action by threatening to unleash violence has been with us for a number of years.

The government has failed to address it. In many communities, the leadership structures insist that schools in their areas be serviced only by locals.

We live in a province where major investment ventures are stalled by communities that want to protect their own interests.

It should therefore have come as no surprise that when a single supplier was imposed on all school in KZN, resistance would be encountered.

It would be worse if that supplier was a mere black face being used as a front because it does not have its own capacity to provide warehousing, distribution logistics and enough staff and equipment to handle such huge volumes as defined in the tender scope.

The lesson is that throwing billions of rands at grandiose populist radical economic transformation pipe dreams that are not thought through will land us here.

Our starving children deserve a better government.