Opinion | Ramashuffle

Cyril Madlala

The long-awaited cabinet reshuffle has come and gone, leaving many South Africans frustrated and agonising about why it took President Cyril Ramaphosa so long to identify capable people to lead us.

That is the price to pay for fretting over processes we understand little about.

It seems to me that many people think that the president takes an inordinately long time to decide on anything.

The criticism is largely justified, but not when it comes to appointing members of cabinet. That is not his cabinet.

On paper, the Constitution of the republic, which he swore allegiance to, says it is his prerogative to appoint and dismiss ministers.

But as leader of the ANC, he understands better than most that he does not derive his authority from the supreme law of the land.

Luthuli House

Luthuli House, the headquarters of the former liberation movement, is the ultimate authority.

Many years ago, during former president Thabo Mbeki’s tenure, there was an inclination for those deployed in government to get on with it without being micro-managed by the leadership structures of the organisation at national, provincial and local level.

The ANC

The rationale was that the ANC chose the best among its ranks for important assignments and they were worthy of being trusted to act in the best interests of the country.

In those days, a serious debate raged around the notion of “two centres of power”.

It was felt by some, particularly those on the left within the ANC, that under Mbeki, government was pursuing a neo-liberal agenda under the influence of institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and global rating agencies.

Leaders of the ANC who traditionally were aligned with the former Soviet Union and Fidel Castro’s Cuba, were then perceived to be firmly embedded within the erstwhile detractors of communism.

Many years later, when former president Jacob Zuma asserted boldly that the interests of the ANC came before those of the country, it was understood that it was Luthuli House, not the Union Buildings or Parliament, that was in charge.

ANC MPs, who had taken the oath to abide by the Constitution, used their majority repeatedly to scuttle efforts to censure Zuma.

When the judiciary determined that Ramaphosa had a case to answer about apparent criminal conduct at his Phala Phala farm, the ANC banked on its superior numbers to reject the report that implicated him, and every member had to toe the line.

Ramaphosa would have had to step aside to clear his name while his comrades chose new leaders at the ANC’s December 2022 national conference.

But by the grace of Luthuli House, he remains president.

Like a “true and tested cadre of the movement”, before he could fiddle with the cabinet, he had to consult, explain his reasoning and try to accommodate the multi-layered strands that constitute the broad church that is the ANC.

Let’s consider this.

For the 30 posts for ministers that he ended up with, he had to tread carefully to balance vastly diverse interests.

The women of the ANC are proud of their role in the struggle.

They demand at least 50% representation where they serve, including in the leadership of the country.

Young people under the age of 35 years expect more of their cohort to feature. Interestingly, although it is common cause that the ANC Youth League and Women’s League are so dysfunctional that they largely exist in name only, they still insist on their slice in the leadership stakes.

There is also a percentage reserved for the disabled.

Although there is no legal obligation to do so, the president also has to ensure that provinces are represented equitably to counter accusations that any ethnic group dominates.

It would not be acceptable for a province that provides the bulk of ANC members not to have a fair share of seats at the top table.

Diverse cabinet

Once upon a time, SA had a truly diverse cabinet in terms of race.

First president Nelson Mandela had a rainbow team around him.

However, over the years, whites, Indians and coloureds have deserted the ANC.

In areas where these races are majorities, they have opted for the DA.

They can hardly then expect to be well represented in Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

In SA politics, being a capable leader alone is not enough.

Room has to be made for populists who galvanise support on the ground and get the masses to the polling booth.

That is why, particularly at municipal level, somebody who can hardly read can become a councillor.

Even at cabinet level, not all ministers are at the most erudite of levels.

They serve because their inclusion oils a particular cog in ANC politics.

But we of little understanding just wanted the president to hurry up and reshuffle his cabinet.