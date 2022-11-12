Opinion | Remembering a night of pure terror

Stephanie Saville

Last week’s earth tremors were a disappointing non-event for me.

During the first one, in the midst of a bout of flu, I was midst a much-needed nap.

The first I knew was when the guy opened the door of our darkened room and asked me if I was rattling the windows.

No, I wasn’t, I assured him groggily.

He later said he’d heard some commotion, enough to alarm him into checking I wasn’t deconstructing the windows, but said the earth did not move for him.

When I surfaced later and saw the messages on Whatsapp about the tremor, I admit to a feeling of fomo.

To allay this, I questioned him closely.

Where were you standing exactly?

What exactly did you hear and from which direction did it approach?

Did it feel even a bit like this? (Me, standing with arms open to the sides, flapping, with my legs a-la Axl Rose dancing to Sweet Child of Mine.)

The guy glanced at me askew, witheringly even.

Hey, I’m a journalist. I wanted dramatic answers to the questions I asked.

He seldom rises to my bait. On Sunday morning when the second tremor struck, neither of us felt or heard a thing. Zippo.

I was doing some housework and he was working in the garden.

But, even if I had felt it, and felt it rather vigorously, I wouldn’t have been bothered. I’ve learnt that with age comes a large measure of fatalism, even nihilism at times.

There’s somehow a more ho-hum attitude towards things that were of colossal import and seemed like a major threat when you were younger.

I speak from experience here.

Back in 1986, as young parents, our old block of flats in Durban (big rooms, high ceilings, sturdy as anything) was rattled really rather spectacularly.

The exact incident I found documented in “Seismicity and plate boundary evolution in south-eastern Africa” by C.J.H. Hartnady of the Precambrian Research Unit, Department of Geology, University of Cape Town circa 1990.

“At about 21h00 local time on 5th October 1986, the south-eastern parts of South Africa were shaken by an earthquake registering about five on the Richter magnitude scale.”

Thinking back on what happened that night, evokes sweet nostalgia now, but then, it was for me pure terror.

Our beautiful toddler was asleep in her cot, with her favourite blanket and a cuddly toy or 15 — how that image conjures up a rush of love for her — and the guy and I were in bed, ready to switch off the lights.

He started work at 7 am some way away, so the early rising this necessitated meant few late nights for us.

As we settled down, we heard a menacing, approaching roar.

It came in a wave and I didn’t know what was going on until our third floor flat started moving from side to side.

I felt it in my inner core.

The guy was first to cotton on, and said we were experiencing a powerful tremor.

It seemed to last forever.

We got dressed pretty fast.

My T-shirt may have been on back to front.

Unlocking the door to the outside passage, we saw that other residents in our block had ventured onto the balcony and the whole place was abuzz with everyone swapping anecdotes about what had happened in their flat.

The elderly man in the flat next to ours, wearing his tatty dressing gown, was very casual about the whole thing.

“Oh, this place will come down like a ton of bricks,” he cheerfully said to us.

I took him at his word.

Looking back now, I think the adrenaline that kicked in for me just then was a primal response to any danger towards my child. I also had a feeling of responsibility to keep us safe because we were her caregivers.

I had two things to say to the guy.

“You grab the suitcase, I’ll grab the baby. We’re getting the hell out of here.”

“But, wait …,” he tried to reason with me. I brooked no refusal.

“Now!” I yelled.

Our old suitcase was our equivalent to one’s laptop in today’s world.

All our important info was kept in its shabby confines.

It was no longer suitable as a carrier of luggage because only one clasp worked.

You had to carry it horizontally so the contents didn’t spill out.

ID books, bank statements, baby’s vaccination card, our qualifications, building society books, marriage certificate, etc., all that we needed to start over in terms of paperwork if we had to.

Grabbing a bottle, a change of nappy and clothes for her, I plucked the love of our lives from her bed, wrapped her in a blanket as her sleepy head flopped onto my shoulder, slipped some slops on my feet, and headed down the three flights of stairs to the car.

“Don’t use the lift!” I shouted to the still-protesting guy as he locked up the flat. (The lift was a scary experience on its own. It was so old it had one of those grill-type doors, all very manual and creaky.)

“But where are we going?” asked the guy climbing wearily into our trusted and rusted old Datsun 1200 GX coupe.

“I don’t know, but we’re not staying here.

You heard what that man said!”

We drove around the streets of Durban for at least an hour pretending to enjoy the night lights and sights.

Every bump in the road that the Datsun’s shot shocks registered, I thought was another tremor.

I was worried we’d be caught up in some Hollywood-style scene where the road would open up into a gaping chasm.

After the guy’s patience was eventually exhausted, and he managed to convince me to, we went back to the flat.

I didn’t sleep a wink for the rest of the night.

I kept waiting for the shaking to start up again.

Now, over 30 years later, there is an absolute absence of that kind of fear.

Bring it on, I say.

Some years back I was in Johannesburg on a course when there was a very vigorous and long rumble, the worst I’d ever felt.

The adrenaline was there, but in a different way. I was thrilled to have felt it.

It’s good not to be that afraid anymore.

It’s one of the firm pros of getting older and wiser, and realising that on a balance of probabilities, death by earthquake is unlikely in KZN.

Death itself no longer holds that kind of fear for me.

Of course there are other things that scare me silly, like will there be enough ice for my weekend wine, with all this load shedding?

Happy weekend, all.

May your ice be plentiful.

• Stephanie Saville is editor of The Witness.