Opinion | Remembering the weird and wonderful

By Stephanie Saville

After a call from an irate person recently, I’ve been thinking back on some of the less fun we’ve had to deal with while working at a newspaper.

Oh, you’d be surprised about the things we are blamed for, accused of and yelled at over.

During my years as news editor, then deputy editor, then editor, we’ve had some tough personalities to navigate.

Some I’d rather forget.

I remember the first time I was yelled at on a Sunday because there was no Witness in the person’s postbox that morning.

Erm … My excuse that we don’t publish on a Sunday was met with utter disdain and I was told it was simply not good enough, before the phone was slammed down in my ear.

For many years I worked the Sunday to Thursday shift.

Another person would call in each Sunday to complain about everything she could think of that was wrong with the newspaper, from the weather forecast being wrong to the particular font used in a headline, or the slant of an editorial. I’d try to defend us, but she wanted none of that and every apology or counter-reasoning I used, would just make her crosser.

Boy, could she talk!

I learned to make appropriate noises while carrying on with my work and letting her vent.

Multi-tasking is a useful skill in this industry. I used to bristle when I heard her voice at the end of the line at first, until I figured out that she was probably just very lonely and needed someone to talk to.

We even became uneasy friends after a long while and she shifted her focus from the newspaper’s wrongdoings to that of the government, the shortcomings of council and anything else that had irked her recently.

I wonder if she made a mental list of things to grumble about or if they were impromptu thoughts?

I remember being sad when I heard she had died a very sad death.

Then there was another person who called in, perfectly seriously, to say she had noticed that myself and another colleague often covered stories about building fires.

She said she’d figured out that we must have been the ones who were starting them.

In all honesty, when I was working as a reporter, I really did love a fire story, provided no one was injured, of course.

All that adrenaline, flames and fire engines were great fun to be around, but I swear I was never responsible for one.

My daughter used to joke with me and say I called the fire brigade to check for any action each time someone dropped a stompie in Maritzburg.

Harumph …

Oh, there were lots of complainers who just wanted a good argument.

Very Monty Python, I would think.

These readers, more than you’d imagine, will not be subdued by reason or apologies.

One, in particular, would call in regularly after he’d been to the pub.

He would slur his way through many a complaint, and eventually I told him to only ever call me again when he was sober.

He never called again.

There were the many callers who somehow mistook us for the municipal call centre, demanding immediate action on their water supply, electricity bill, potholes or any other problem.

We’d be thoroughly yelled at for things that were quite outside the ambit of our abilities to repair.

It’s amazing the power people think we have.

Oh dear, how well I remember the first days of load shedding when readers would call in to complain vociferously that the lights had not gone out at a certain time, although the schedule we’d published in The Witness indicated they would.

We were asked why this was and yelled at because we had inconvenienced people.

We all had to learn load shedding at first, didn’t we?

Now we’re experts at it.

Journalists develop thick skins.

We’re used to criticism and, when it’s valid, it can only make us better at the jobs we do.

But when it’s constant and abusive, a line has to be drawn.

I did tell one reader, only once in my entire career here, that I thought The Witness was perhaps not the newspaper for him and that he may find a home in a more conservative publication.

This reader, obviously on the more extreme side of right-wing, was a homophobic conspiracy theorist who said we were publishing drivel when we urged our readers to have the Covid-19 vaccine.

He had a contrary opinion on absolutely everything!

He would call in routinely to argue with anyone he could get hold of.

He would try to argue the value of his conspiracy theories to change our perspectives.

More than once, I would take the receiver away from the ear of a harassed colleague whose ear he’d bent for 40 minutes and firmly tell him we were done entertaining this particular line of conversation and say good-bye.

Another interesting aspect has been that of readers, fortunately, very few and far between, who’ve taken vociferously against my columns.

One wrote me a rather acrid letter about one column in particular.

I don’t mind.

Really, it’s part of the job.

It’s an opinion column and I am entitled to express my opinion, as they are.

It’s always their choice whether to read it or not.

I’ve had men saying: “Now listen, lady,” and I’ve bitten my tongue.

I had the heavy breathers (seriously!), and those who only want to speak to a reporter of a certain race who I’ve told to take a hike, with no compunction.

I’ve had people who’ve assumed I was the secretary when they called in to speak to the editor and who could not hide their surprise to find out I was “he”.

But we’ve also had some wonderful experiences with those who’ve truly made our jobs worthwhile.

There are exceptionally kind people who have corresponded with us or called to say lovely things and who are the glimmer we’ve often needed to get through the day.

There are those who encourage and motivate by saying thank you.

Some teach us and inspire.

A call from one of them is worth 1 000 of the grumpy experiences.

Thanks to all of you who’ve done that so generously.

Wasn’t the rain wonderful this week?

Our garden is exquisite for having sipped it, thirstily, in.

The guy has been working like a Trojan in the soil on our piece of Africa and his hard work has paid off spectacularly.

I’m in awe of that.

I’m planning to spend time basking in its beauty.

Just perfect.

• Stephanie Saville is editor of The Witness.