Opinion: Revelling in the beauty of the moment

Stephanie Saville

It was an unexpected evening of culture and, in the hurly-burly of life, a rare chance to connect with our often-neglected souls.

It’s like when you experience inner emotions that only you’re aware of, on a profound scale.

It could be when you take a walk in a forest on your own, the sound of the wind in the trees and the birds flittering overhead the only gentle intrusion into your awe at the canopy overhead, the blanket of moss on the rocks, and lichen of varying hues.

Maybe it’s an amble among the few Karoo bushes among the jagged stones on a farm in the Cape, feeling the sun on your back and the thorns scratching at your socks, as you sigh at the privilege and peace of just being there.

It’s the rush of the view of a majestic Giant’s Castle coming into focus as you crest a hill on a walk in the Berg, or even just the sensual smell of the red velvet rose that’s unfurling in the garden.

It’s the wistfulness of sweet nostalgia, or the deep appreciation of something to a point where your entire being is focused just on that for that moment in time.

For you, this inner sublime sense may come from riding a motorbike, holding your baby close or when you’re at worship.

Yes, I was sitting in a room packed with people, the guy on one side of me, Melanie Veness, PMCB Chamber CEO on the other.

But at times I felt like it was only the artists performing there, and me.

When you go so deep inside yourself, the emotion and deep appreciation for their art and skill is yours to appreciate alone. You can only ever share so much.

A kind invite by St Johns to a fabulous evening at Hilton College was a sublime break from the working week, the same-y (but lovely!) nature of comfortable evenings at home.

It was a chance to look inwards and revel in memories and feelings associated with music, the sheer beauty of ballet performed so well and the nostalgia that for me being in any school environment always evokes.

The evening, featuring world class talent playing in our midst, was a feast of excellence and a taste of what is out there, beyond our shores The show on Friday last week began with a world class piano solo, by Rob Clark, the head of music for the Royal Ballet.

The shivers are still going up and down my spine. We had ballerinas Ashley Dean and Benjamin Ella, both soloists of the Royal Ballet, dancing. It was exquisite.

I’ve never seen ballet that good before. What a privilege to watch them move together, creating poetry for those of us watching.

Dane Newell, the principal trumpet player with the orchestra for the Royal Opera House and accompanying artist for Chris Martin and Florence and the Machine, Peter Gabriel and others, raised the roof.

This was world-class stuff! How lucky we were.

The reverence from the crowd was palpable. We’ve been starved of this kind of entertainment for far too long.

It brought back memories of shows that I’m so glad we’ve been to, and that we’ll talk about in years to come.

There was Coldplay in Joburg (best ever rock concert), Tina Turner in Durban in the pouring rain – she was still amazing, Sting (Hmmmm, I was ambivalent about this one to be honest).

There were local productions of Cabaret and others at the Hexagon, Swan Lake at the Playhouse, concerts featuring our own piano maestro Christopher Duigan, Pieter Dirk Uys, and myriad plays that kept you thinking for days at a time.

The guy and I have done precious little of that recently.

I confess I’m no longer willing to do the N3 Durban hellrun at night, so unless we stay over somewhere, I’d really rather not go. I know I’m not the only one either.

I belong to too many emergency services Whatsapp groups to be comfortable driving that road at night anymore, especially in mist and rain.

So, we look closer to home to Pietermaritzburg and the Midlands for really good entertainment that appeals to us.

Dare I say it, I also don’t venture out on week nights much – I’d rather be fresh for work and enjoy my work day than be exhausted from a late night out.

Someone else pointed out to me how protective he’d become of his sleep. I feel exactly the same.

But, for something that elicits that soul connecting response in me, I may make a rare exception. Each performance elicits its own set of emotions and response.

I have a sense of deep respect for any performer courageous enough to get up there and showcase their talents and by doing so, making themselves vulnerable to critique. Well done to them.

Thank goodness for them and their bravery. We’d all be the poorer for it if they lacked the mettle to give it a go.

The performers that night got a very well-deserved standing ovation. I found even the act of standing up and applauding enthusiastically was exhilarating.

The energy in that theatre could have lifted the roof off. (By the way, Melanie was the first one on her feet, so if you don’t believe me about how good it was, ask her. She’ll vouch for me.)

So bring on the arts, I say! Bring on the support for world class acts, here in the Midlands. And well done to those who brought them here and hosted them and us.

I applaud you. Loudly.