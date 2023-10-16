Opinion | Royal AM deal should be hailed

By Witness Reporter

The aim of local government is to create convenient and safe local environments where people live and work.

The Constitution states that municipalities must provide sustainable basic services (such as electricity,

roads, water and sanitation) in both the economy (where people work, produce and make money) and communities (where people live, pray and practice their culture).

In addition to these duties, one of the main responsibilities of local government, designated by the Constitution, is the promotion of local economic development for the benefit of the people.

Stated differently, the decisions and activities undertaken by local governments must lead to

the growth and development of the local economy.

The Royal AM soccer team has been recognised as a Trojan horse in the fight against poverty and development in the Msunduzi Municipality.

On the surface, it’s about football. But at its core, sport serves as a means of promoting the development of the local economy in an indirect manner. The Msunduzi council is utilising Royal AM’s presence as a Trojan horse to attack poverty and unemployment from the inside out.

For those who choose to go from the known to the unknown without understanding the reasoning behind their choice, council must hold their hands, leaving no one behind, to see the bigger picture.

The direct investment in Royal AM is essentially a return-generating indirect investment in the city’s economy.

With this council intervention, certain economic activities that would not have happened otherwise

will take place in the city.

The R12 million will be used to pay for housing for the squad in the city.

The crew will purchase their requirements from the city’s market to satisfy their physiological demands and wants. When they play major teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sundowns and others at home, the local economy will benefit further because these matches draw visitors from across the country who otherwise might not have visited the city.

In the context of local economic growth, this development ought to raise an issue for industry and government. How can we, as a city, ensure that the football tourists have an experience they won’t soon forget, drawing them back for activities other than football?

How can the city attract tourists and become a City of Choice?

The provincial capital city’s economy is far from where it ought to be.

Answering the question: How does the city economy draw money or expenditure from people outside the city and once inside, circulate it in a manner that avoids economic leakages? — is one way to bridge the gap between “is” and “should be”.

Every stakeholder in the city — government, business and community — wins with the Royal AM deal.

It’s crucial to remember that choosing to sponsor Royal AM will lead to economic activity that otherwise would not have occurred. Most of that annual R12 million will be reinvested in the local economy. The

additional economic activity that the Royal AM home games stimulate will also help the city’s economy.

Through this, council could explore avenues for the growth of the city’s youth soccer programme. For skilled players, football can be a career; closing this avenue would be devastating for them.

The city has the ability to create a soccer organisation that will organise and incorporate all soccer-related activities for both social and business objectives. Reintroducing soccer to all Msunduzi schools is one of the proposed plans.

This would serve as a springboard for thriving community soccer teams and could accomplish multiple goals at once.

Positive activities that take up young people’s leisure time can significantly reduce the social ills that plague our communities, operating as a barrier between a large number of youth and criminal activity, bringing about the calm and stability that the city needs in order to grow.

What more can be

done to revive the great times when the city produced elite players for the major teams?

Together, let us take our communities forward.

