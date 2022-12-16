Opinion | SA rebuild begins now

Janice Whitelaw

Comrades, friends and fellow South Africans, I stand before the august 55th national elective conference of Africa’s oldest liberation movement, the ANC, to seek a second term.

This ANC conference gathers the foot soldiers of South Africa from diverse backgrounds and from all corners of our vast homeland to dialogue on the future of our movement and our country.

We meet as daughters and sons of illustrious figures such as Albert Luthuli, Mama Albertina Sisulu and OR Tambo to dive deeply into the malaise that afflicts our country.

Our gathering as the parliament of the people is a most unambiguous indication yet that ours is a genuinely democratic movement that belongs not to leaders but to the proverbial masses of our people.

The future prospects of our country are entwined with that of the movement of the people, the ANC.

As my term of office draws to a close, I, on behalf of my outgoing national executive committee (NEC), reflect on a tumultuous tenure characterised by robust yet fictionalised engagements.

Despite the fact I had no majority within the NEC, I managed to remove from office the most unsuitable general secretary the ANC has ever had, one Ace Magashule. Magashule’s removal followed his indictment before our courts on serious cases of corruption related to the Free State asbestos mess.

This is only the beginning.

This week, the long arm of party discipline claimed the scalps of that old windbag Carl Niehaus.

His future in the people’s movement hangs by a thread.

Another scoundrel, Andile “Jug Warrior” Lungisa, is suspended.

This is a taste of things to come.

We have a long way to go in removing square pegs in an ANC round hole.

I am happy to report that the long arm of the law has caught up with loud-mouth former minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane over the Estina Dairy project scandal.

Another ANC former MP, Vincent Smith, is in and out of the courts over Bosasa-related corruption.

Sadly, those who steal from our people and demean our country are as ANC as you and I.

Our movement has no need for the pseudo-leaders who will use their access to power, or access to those with access to power, to repurpose public institutions for private gain.

We have no space in our country for political gangsters who use the barrel of a gun to ascend to powerful positions in our government as they do in the province of KwaZulu-Natal and elsewhere.

Unfortunately, the killers and masterminds are as ANC as you and I.

In the words of former ANC leader Thabo Mbeki, the harbingers of death and the victims of their wrath are as African as you and I.

Comrades, it beggars belief that members of the ANC have nominated over 100 unsuitable leaders to take our movement into the future.

These include Nomvula “Madam Braai Packs” Mokonyane, her of the Bosasa fame, Malusi “Sex Tape” Gigaba and Zweli “Digital Vibes” Mkhize, to name but a few.

I don’t fancy serving with these self-styled comrades as we go to the taxing 2024 general elections.

I mean, what value can Tony Yengeni add to our policy discourse, he is as shallow as a shebeen queen?

What the ANC needs in the current epoch are leaders beyond reproach who use intellectual sophistication to solve problems that bedevil our republic.

The era of slogans is over.

The age of singing your way through political questions has run its course.

The aeon of guns usurping the place of reason must be put behind us.

Our country yearns for the return of the Age of Hope.

We have lived through the winter of discontent for far too long.

We cannot even begin to return our economy on to the right footing unless we go back to the age of accountability and strengthen the rule of law.

The work to rebuild state capacity hollowed out during uBaba’s reign of error is underway.

My political nemeses aim to derail this work by using our public institutions as a piggy bank.

They exploit the Phala Phala farm saga for political expediency, yet it is inconsequential because no public money was involved.

As a country, we must do everything in our power to prevent those driven by egomania from taking over the safe keys of our country’s treasures.

The work begins now.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to Naswreck 2.”