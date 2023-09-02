Opinion | Salad daze

By Stephanie Saville

It’s lunchtime for the guy and I at home. I’m hungry, but it’s a hot, early spring day.

I’ve eaten too much bread this week for the convenience of a sarmie for work lunch.

Salad it is then.

Come on, make it with me.

It’s very zen, and if you focus on what you’re doing rather than thinking of the million other things that need your attention, it’s a really pleasurable experience.

First, washing hands.

Dry your hands on that tea towel there, the one with the red checks.

My prettier, patterned ones are not for this purpose.

I will confess now to my tea-towel problem.

I buy very pretty ones and squirrel them away in a secret place so no one else uses them.

When no less than royalty comes to visit one day, I’ll take them out.

That’s not happening anytime soon so the stash should last me a good while yet.

Let’s get those two medium-sized bowls from my enamel collection that I display so proudly.

I like to use these ones in particular for individual salads — one, that classic cream colour; the other that lovely light green.

Now let’s see if what’s in the fridge matches my expectation of a good salad.

Ah, the lettuce Tupperware.

Its familiar green lid is domed to accommodate the lettuce and in the base is an ingenious bit for the lettuce to sit on so it doesn’t get a soggy bottom.

I’ve had it forever and it’s used every week.

Let’s tear the lettuce equally into the salad bowls.

Make a production of it.

For fun, and because there’s no one else around, we can implement TV chef mode where we demonstrate what we’re doing, but if you’re shy you don’t have to.

TV chefs always presume their audience has never torn a lettuce leaf, like you’d need a proficiency certificate to be able to do that. Pfffft.

The lettuce, BTW, is what the guy grew in his veggie garden.

I’m overcome with pride. Completely organic, and for the past weeks, the gift that keeps on giving.

Let’s use some of the curly-leafed lettuce — green and dark red — some of the cos leaves and baby chard too.

It’s the little tomatoes next.

I’ve washed them already.

Let’s halve those blood-red ones from the supermarket.

Pop one in your mouth to taste the sunshine and vitamins.

Oh, let’s also add in the six tiny ones in that sieve on the draining board.

They’re from our cherry tomato bush — three per bowl please.

Isn’t that sieve cute?

I got it with the ricotta cheese I bought a while ago.

It’s a perfect size for baby tomatoes.

Would you get the cucumber from the veg drawer in the fridge?

… Oops.

I see what you mean.

It’s a bit tired.

Damn.

I forgot about it.

I just can’t eat flexible cucumber and the skin is a tad slimy too.

I feel awful because I really, really hate wasting food, but to ease my conscience a little, let’s recycle its plastic casing, and roughly slice the flesh anyway for the compost bin.

Next up, the bottle (or battle) of the beetroot.

First to get the lid off without spilling the crimson juice.

No!

Don’t use that tea towel for grip!

I don’t want it stained.

I’m fussy about keeping them looking good for as long as I can.

We need to slice the beetroot thinly, please.

I bought the cheapest bottled beetroot and this batch is as hard as a rock.

Note to self, next time pay a bit more for a better brand.

Still, it’s okay sliced into small pieces, and the colour!

Ah! You can’t beat that gorgeous hue in a salad, even if your fingernails stay reddish for the rest of the day.

Now, what else can we retrieve from the fridge …

Feta! Let’s divide a wheel between the two salad bowls, crumble it in, that’s the way.

Be cheffy if you want.

Sprinkle it in from a height for more even distribution.

Then let’s raid a bit of our robins’ cheddar.

Those thug-life forked tail drongos have discovered where we hide it for the robins and they swoop down like a posse of bad-ass cowboys to raid the poor robins’ stash.

Into the salad bowls go a few tiny blocks — no more, because cholesterol, you know.

I’ll put the cheese back in the fridge if you’ll take these crumbles out to the pot with the olive tree in it near the wash line.

Put it near the front and the robins will come if the drongos are elsewhere entertained.

Olives! Let’s chuck some in the salad.

The pitted ones, please.

Let’s be generous.

Olives go so well with a glass of white wine which I fully intend to have with my lunch today.

Let’s make this salad a fancy one, and make an occasion out of nothing.

Green pepper. There’s a half left in the fridge.

Still nice and firm.

Dice it small.

Grab an apple.

We won’t peel it.

Just wash it well and let’s core and chop it.

The cores go out the back to be impaled on the nails hammered into the big Camelia tree, the one with the most exquisite pink flowers, just beyond the wash line please.

Have you noticed, in the silence of our thoughts and focus on the making of this salad, how each bit sounds different.

The shred of the lettuce, the soft squelch of the tomatoes being halved, the pleasing grate of the knife against the firm green pepper, and the crunch of the apple wielding to the blade.

The sensory touch and yield of the feta as we crumbled it in, tasting its saltiness as we licked our fingers afterwards, the creamy, claggy stickiness forcing us to do so.

Wash hands again!

Dry them on the same dishcloth.

Now let’s add some cranberries for zing, colour and flavour.

Their dull thud as they meet the salad ingredients is beautifully offset by the sharper ping as they hit the enamel.

A salad symphony.

And for final luxury, chuck in some of the pecans I toasted the other day.

Slosh some salad dressing over the lot, listen to the clink of the ice hitting the wineglass and the shhhhhhh of the steady stream from the box wine and we’re done.

A salad fit for a king or queen, enamel bowls included!

Good thing royalty isn’t coming though.

I can save my precious dishcloths.

Gosh, we should have made a salad for you too.

How rude of me.

I heard my first Piet-my-vrou yesterday, and the rainbird is giving it horns before I leave home each morning.

Isn’t is pure bliss, living here?

• Stephanie Saville is the editor of The Witness.