Opinion | Scramble for power

Janice Whitelaw

In some democracies leaders who have lost the confidence of the electorate voluntarily surrender power and go to the country.

It is highly unlikely to happen in South Africa, but would we know what to do with the vote if President Cyril Ramaphosa were to do the unthinkable tomorrow?

I doubt it.

Anger and frustration with the ANC government has reached unprecedented levels as the load shedding debacle unfolds at great cost to the economy with no reasonable prospects of workable solutions being offered.

There is a long list of people to blame for omission and commission, going back some 15 years when experts cautioned the government that these very dark days were ahead of us if we did not respond appropriately.

That is now water under the bridge.

Our focus should be on salvaging the future.

For many among opposition parties, that salvation will come with the removal of the ANC from power at the next general election in 2024.

It is as if the electorate cannot wait to make a fresh start after almost three decades of a stewardship that initially inspired hope but ended up bringing the country to the edge of this precipice.

Ramaphosa is one president who would willingly give up power at the behest of his organisation.

Unlike presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, who made themselves available for third terms as ANC leaders, Ramaphosa was gladly accumulating his billions of rands as a businesspeople when he was cajoled back into the hurly-burly of South African politics.

As he demonstrated when he was under extreme pressure to step aside in the wake of the controversy around the theft of millions of dollars from his Phala Phala game farm, he was ready to walk away if he was fingered in any wrong-doing.

He had to be prevailed upon to hang in there.

After all, a poll conducted by the ANC among SA voters has found him more popular than the organisation.

That should mean that if the ANC were to push for an early election while Ramaphosa remained in charge, the outcome would be favourable despite the current sense of despondency about his lack of decisiveness in leadership.

It would be not so much because the ruling party deserves it, but also because the scramble for power among opposition parties is increasingly, election after election, giving birth to more smaller parties.

Currently, more than 300 are registered for national elections.

While the ANC has its own challenges, the main opposition Democratic Alliance has in recent years produced break-away groupings such as the Good Party and Action SA.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Inkatha Freedom Party offshoots have included the National Democratic Convention and the National Freedom Party.

Dissidents from the ANC, in the form of the Pan-Africanist Congress, the Congress of the People and the United Democratic Movement, remain essentially sideshows in Parliament.

As much as they are noisy and disruptive, the Economic Freedom Fighters are yet to win even a municipality, and are unlikely to win a provincial election as the DA has done in the Western Cape or as the IFP could do in KZN next year.

The chaos that characterises coalition arrangements in many municipalities across the country following the 2021 local government elections could be a pointer for things to come.

However dismally the ANC performs in the next general election, it is highly unlikely that any other party could form a government on its own. Coalitions would be inevitable.

Of course, some arrangements are likely to work better than others.

The IFP and the DA in KwaZulu-Natal are not ideological strangers and their working arrangements for local government elections achieve mutual benefits.

Previously, former IFP premier Dr Lionel Mtshali invited DA members to serve in his executive council before the ANC became the majority party in the KZN legislature.

What is certain is that any transition from ANC dominance in national politics will not be smooth.

It is one thing for opposition parties in Parliament to be determined to remove the ANC from power as soon as possible and at all cost.

It is another to put aside their own petty squabbles and work together to achieve that goal.

That is so even before we get to the point of sharing the spoils in the form of cabinet posts and other lucrative senior government postings.

How would an EFF/DA coalition government end load shedding?

Would it agree to keep or allow André de Ruyter as Eskom CEO to go?

If there is to be a serious push to dislodge the ANC from government in 2024, pretenders to the throne should be working out what alliances would be possible and workable.

Lessons from the mess that is the coalitions in Gauteng are instructive in imagining a government that does not have the ANC at the helm.

It is just that Ramaphosa is not the kind of leader that would wake up tomorrow and call the opposition’s bluff by giving us an early poll.

Believe me, they are not ready to govern.