Opinion | Sex and the revolution

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, greetings, Mr President! I write to you with a wry smile from the comfort of a low-cost hotel in Kiel, formerly part of the German Democratic Republic (GDR).

I’m currently anchored at the Segelhafen Hotel, and let me tell you, the views are absolutely breathtaking.

I can see the harbour stretching before me from my work station, with sail boats and ships bobbing gently in the breeze.

Kiel is a beautiful city located on the shores of the Baltic Sea in northern Germany.

It is known for its vibrant maritime culture and is often called the “Sailing capital of Germany”.

Visitors can stroll along the waterfront promenade, watch sail boats and ships pass by, or take a harbour tour to see the city differently.

Kiel is a city with pride in its pristine streets and public spaces, reflecting a strong sense of safety and security.

The quaint streets and friendly locals exude a small-town charm, but a restlessness lingers.

Alcohol is readily available in cafes, restaurants and grocery shops, contributing to the town’s alleged drinking problem.

Mr President, I am here on a non-state visit. Upon my arrival there were no blaring trumpets or drum majorettes to greet me, no entourage of flashing blue lights, no 21-gun salute, and no ceremonial guards of honour or song and dance that accompanies your arrival in foreign lands.

Mr President, the funny thing is, despite Germany’s reputation for sausages and cheap beer, it has successfully harnessed renewable energy sources to keep the lights on.

Wind farms and solar panels dot the countryside.

Which makes me wonder, what’s going on back home?

In our country, my leader, we have no electricity but a minister of Electricity with no powers, staff or budget.

It’s like having a chef without a kitchen, or a chairperson of the DA Federal Council without a Twitter account.

It’s a bit of an odd situation, don’t you think?

Sitting amid the hum of wind turbines and the radiance of solar panels in eastern Germany, I can’t help but find it ironic.

But instead of dwelling on our shortcomings, we can take inspiration from our sausage-loving friends.

If they can harness renewable energy with just 62 sunny days a year, surely we can do it with our 300+ sunny days in South Africa.

Sadly, we struggle to keep the lights on, akin to having a swimming pool but being unable to swim or fill it with water.

My leader, during my sojourn to the Museum of East German Life in Berlin, I stumbled upon a fun fact about the sex antics of the former communists in East Germany.

The East German bedroom was generally accepted as part of the private sphere, and it wasn’t without good reason.

Compared to their capitalist cousins in the West, East Germans had a busier sex life.

They had sex earlier, married at a younger age, had more children, and were more likely to have an affair than divorce.

It’s pretty fascinating, really.

Could it be that the ANC is intentionally using the lack of power to greenlight a socialist revolution?

Ghost of Moscow, anyone?

Perhaps the country will soon be teeming with new offspring born during the dark period, ready to destroy any remnants of capitalism.

The ANC has made the bed, literally and figuratively, and it’s up to us as revolutionaries to lie in it.

A truly ANC-inspired revolution won’t be televised; perhaps Gogo Helen Zille will tweet about it.

Perhaps.

Could we see an astronomical increase in unbridled sexual affairs, longer and more intense sexual acts, more marriages and fewer divorces?

It’s a cheeky thought, but with the socialist nirvana that the ANC forebears have always dreamed of, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

So maybe we can take a page out of their steamy hot book and create a new kind of revolution — fuelled by passion, desire and the unbridled pursuit of pleasure.

The question remains, what caused this sexual revolution in East Germany?

Was it due to greater levels of female employment, the positive effects of social solidarity, or simply because there was less to do under socialism?

It’s an intriguing topic that warrants a closer look.

Let us use this moment of darkness to plant the seeds, pun intended, of a brighter future and be the change we wish to see, one bedroom at a time.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me back to GDR.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is not just a storyteller; he’s a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of South Africa. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za