Opinion | Show a little respect, they deserve it

Everybody deserves respect regardless of their job title, especially when they are performing their duties.

This is something that I would like to see people start practising this year going forward.

In the past, I have witnessed so many incidents that led to heated arguments because someone disrespected another person while they were performing their duties at work.

I have witnessed such incidents with security guards and clerks in government institutions where people tend to attack them simply for doing their jobs.

I know that some people are going to say, “but they are also very rude and do not approach you politely at times”.

I agree, but it does not apply to all of them. I know that this might be happening to other people apart from security guards and clerks, but I am going to focus on these two groups because I have seen it happen to them a lot.

The truth is that there are really well-mannered and respectful security officers and clerks out there who are friendly and always willing to help you, without even being asked.

For example, there was a video that circulated recently on one of the Facebook group pages of a clerk at a hospital who was engaged in a disagreement with someone about something.

They were arguing about opening the door for a woman who identified herself as a visitor at the hospital.

The visitor shouted at the clerk to open up for her. The hospital employee was calm and was trying to explain that she was going to open it for her.

The woman who was taking the video threatened to report her and even accused her of abusing patients at the hospital.

She then posted the video and said the employee was very rude and she deserved to be reported.

I was so happy to see in the comments section, people telling her that she was the one who was the problem and she had no right to take the video because the employee did nothing wrong. This is just one of the many incidents that happen almost every day.

Luckily, I also got a chance to witness some of the good jobs that are being done by these employees. I recently went to visit my grandfather in a public hospital and all the security guards were very friendly and helpful.

What I am really trying to say is that do not look down on other people because of the job they do. That job you are looking down on means a lot to the person doing it and they are able to feed their families and continue with life because of that job.

If there is something that you do not understand about how they are doing their job or why they are doing certain things, ask them politely.

I am sure they will give you an answer. You really do not need to shout at them, they can hear you and they are adults who know how to have a proper conversation.

Stop trying to cause a scene over nothing just to get attention. This goes for the employees as well.

We understand that they are doing their job but they must also respect other people. I know that some of them also like to get attention by yelling at people.

If you see that the person is doing something that is not allowed, talk to them nicely and tell them to stop, or even give alternatives to what they can do, instead of shouting at them for everyone to hear.

At the end of the day, we all need each other and we need to respect each other. This is a small world. The person you are disrespecting and being rude to might be the same person who you will need assistance from in the future. No matter how big you think you are, being humble and respectful will take you far in life.

I salute all those security officers and clerks who go beyond the call of duty in helping people, and to the others who don’t show them the respect they deserve, can they please change their attitude.

Let us show each other love and be a reason for someone to smile every day.

• Lethiwe Makhanya is a Witness and echo reporter.