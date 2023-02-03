Opinion | State of Disaster

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! For the second time in a row, you have dedicated your letter to the nation on the energy security situation.

I am concerned about the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (NERSA) 18.65% approved increase in electricity tariffs and its impact on the poor.

This increase will put an additional strain on their already tight budgets. Furthermore, this increase will put further pressure on my already tight beer budget.

I understand that the increase is necessary to cover rising electricity production costs, but I urge you to be circumspect about rising costs of living to avoid nationwide unrest.

Even as a columnist, I believe that the electricity crisis in South Africa is a complex problem that requires a multifaceted solution.

We must ensure that Eskom has the resources it needs to resolve the disaster, but we must also protect South Africans from the effects of higher prices.

This means we must look for creative solutions that can provide the necessary resources while minimising the burden on consumers.

Therefore, to make Eskom sustainable in the short to long term, please declare a localised Eskom state of disaster, allowing you to do three things.

These are to pay what is owed to Eskom by municipalities directly from the municipalities’ grants before effecting any transfers.

If there’s a law against this, it must be suspended to save lives and livelihoods. If you are ready to govern, you will pause for five years the application of the Public Finance Management Act 1 of 1999, an archaic piece of legislation unsuitable for running a business, not even a MaKhumalo R1 million spaza shop.

Now that you are ready to grow a spine, buoyed by the Naswreck 2.0 results, Eskom must be exempted from the Employment Equity Act No. 55 of 1998, which throttles the immediate employment of skills needed to fix Eskom.

I don’t care who fixes Eskom; it could be a team of 200 Afrikaners, 1000 Venda’s or 2000 Italians. Geez! Just fix the darn thing.

Nothing stops us from decreasing the headcount at Eskom by at least 20 per cent to make way for skilled personnel to do what is necessary to fix our ailing power utility.

While at it, please exempt Eskom for five years from the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 because it is nothing but a scheme to enrich the ANC aristocrats of the revolution.

Eskom must be allowed to buy diesel and parts for power plant maintenance directly from the manufacturers, not third parties.

My leader, to mitigate future energy crises, two things must be done, pronto. Firstly, increase investment in renewable energy sources.

Investing in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal can help reduce energy insecurity by providing a more reliable and sustainable energy source. This means, my leader, you do away with the slow process of enlisting the Independent Power Producers through government-created windows.

Just open the door wide and invite your friends in Europe, America and elsewhere to invest in our future’s energy security. Secondly, as a country led by you, we must be committed to improving energy efficiency.

Improving energy efficiency through better insulation, more efficient appliances, and other measures can help reduce energy insecurity by reducing the amount of energy needed to power homes and businesses.

In the long term, Eskom must invest in smart grid technology. It can help improve energy security by providing more reliable and efficient energy delivery, reducing energy losses, and increasing the ability to respond to changes in energy demand.

It can also help reduce the risk of blackouts and other disruptions by providing better monitoring and control of the grid.

Finally, the smart grid can help reduce the environmental impact of energy production by allowing for more efficient energy use. It is a no-brainer, really.

Finally, you must ensure that Eskom is adequately funded and that the funds are used to improve the infrastructure and services of the company, not to sustain the lavish lifestyle of ANC-connected thugs.

This will ensure that Eskom can provide reliable and affordable electricity to all South Africans. With these measures in place, Eskom will be able to become a sustainable and reliable energy provider for the country.

This will benefit all South Africans and our struggling economy.

Till next week, my man. “Send me to nowhere. I cannot work in the dark anymore. I quit.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za