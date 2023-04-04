Opinion | Student protests

By Sharika Regchand

Student protests are common in South Africa, but unfortunately, they often result in violence, property damage and even looting.

Students at the University of Witwatersrand protested at the beginning of the academic year over the exclusion of students who cannot afford registration or residence fees.

The protests were indicative of the larger social and economic issues facing the country.

With the economy struggling there are high levels of unemployment, income inequality and poverty.

Because of this, many people are struggling to make ends meet, including young people who can’t afford tertiary education.

That said, the personal circumstances of the students are absolutely no excuse for them to damage property or cause harm to anyone.

During the protests, three private security officers were injured at Wits University after protesting students threw rocks and water bottles at them.

This is wrong.

It’s not okay to put people’s lives in danger and destroy property.

Violence and property damage should never be acceptable forms of protest.

The negative image created by these protests could discourage investment and tourism in our country.

The university has a good reputation, but these protests could dissuade students and lecturers from wanting to go there.

In addition, the damage done to property has financial implications for the university.

It can also have a ripple effect on the students.

For instance, the funds that could have been allocated to education and research would have had to be redirected to repair property.

This can lead to a reduction in the quality of education provided and affect the university’s standing in the academic community.

Aside from that, protests can have an emotional and psychological toll on people on campus.

I recall a protest from when I was at technikon.

At the time, I was in the library.

I remember hearing screams, chanting and the windows of the library being banged.

I was very scared and my heart pounded.

It was not a pleasant feeling, and I remained scared of what might happen until the protests stopped days later.

I could not abandon my studies and go back home because my parents were working very hard to pay for my accommodation, food and the technikon fees.

It goes without saying that protests can create a sense of fear and insecurity in the people on campus.

Students and staff members may feel scared to attend classes, go to the library or even walk around the campus.

This can be particularly challenging for international students who are far from home and rely on the university for a sense of security and belonging.

I’m also sure that many parents and caregivers are making a lot of sacrifices to send their loved ones to study, and now they have the added worry of their safety.

Something needs to be done to send a message to students that if they want to protest, they must do so peacefully.

The vandalism and destruction of property only serve to undermine the credibility of the protesters and distract from the issue at hand.

It’s essential that the organisers of these protests emphasise the need for peaceful protest and make sure that protests don’t turn into violent confrontations.

The lines of communication need to be open between students and the university so they can try to understand each other and come up with solutions that work for everyone.

Additionally, those who engage in violent or destructive behaviour should be held accountable.

I know that it can be challenging to prosecute protesting students.

When protests got out of control at the University of KwaZulu-Natal over five years ago, more than 20 students were arrested.

There was video footage of the protest but it was difficult to identify the students because the images were not clear.

Communication is key in resolving conflicts and finding solutions.

The university and the student body should work together to find a way to address the issues that the students are protesting about.

It’s essential that the university listens to the students’ grievances and the students must also be willing to come to the negotiating table, engage in dialogue, and compromise.

In addition, government needs to intervene and do more to create employment.

How are the students or their parents going to be able to afford the fees if there are not enough jobs out there, or if their salaries are only enough to put food on the table?

• Sharika Regchand is the news editor of The Witness.