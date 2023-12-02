Opinion | The beauty in living

By Jade Le Roux

“My name is xxx and I just love beautiful things.”

This is how a friend once introduced herself in an icebreaker exercise.

You know those ones. When you’re stuck in a group that doesn’t know each other very well, so the objective is to find fun ways to “break the ice” and get people talking.

I usually hate those exercises. Suddenly, I forget everything remotely interesting about me. Nothing to see here. I’m boring, leave me alone, my social anxiety screams. Favourite movie?

You’d swear I’ve never watched one the way the title of every movie on my mind’s shelf vanishes like dust. You get the drift. Ice breakers? Quite frankly, I’d rather break ice.

ALSO READ | Opinion | All abuzz with predictions

This particular one involved picking an item from your handbag to describe one aspect of yourself.

What would I pick? The melted sweets at the bottom of my bag, loose change, an old slip, a hairpin, or a safety pin, if I’m lucky to find one.

The contents of my handbag constitute my survival mode at its best, which is utter chaos.

Perhaps it was for that reason that I envied and admired my friend for not only her effortlessly perfectly packed handbag and how it reflected her personality, but how shamelessly unapologetic she could so proudly proclaim her love of beauty, as she retrieved some luxuriously decorated necessity.

Probably a compact mirror, I forget. I have one of those — a beautiful mother of pearl one — a vintage shop find, but it’s too beautiful to carry in my “everyday bag”.

It used to live there, tossed about at the bottom like a dead weight, mixing with the other castaways, like the sugar packets I nab from restaurants because the quote on the back moved me — shout out to Huletts’ sugar packet wisdom.

In perfect 20/20 hindsight, writing this, it suddenly clicks; that sugar packet is probably the item to best describe who I am.

Some scatty sentimental, word-obsessed old soul. Too bad I can’t go back a few years and give my perfect answer.

ALSO READ | Letters | Display at a shopping centre

But let me briefly come back to my beautiful friend, whose assertion echoed in my ears this week after reading a powerful piece that got me thinking about beauty and its place in the world.

Let’s face it, we all love beautiful things, who doesn’t? But beauty is something we too often pass off as superficial.

We place it on a pedestal and spend our lives climbing to attain it, in all its sophisticated and sometimes seemingly pretentious forms.

Those crystal glasses in the cabinet you look at all year, until the right company calls for its doors to be thrust open, with the force of a cork launching like a rocket, shattering all mundanity — because mundane moments call for mundane glasses.

You get the drift. It’s Christmas time, again, and then New Year, so the “pretty” glasses will no doubt come out.

But one has to wonder if perhaps these little beauties we temper out in small doses are in fact the things that keep us going through all the gloom.

If a picture paints a thousand words, the main image accompanying yesterday’s lead story on The Witness’ Insight page five, etched the sentiments that the article expressed onto the forefront of my mind.

If I close my eyes, I can still see it. That image of a little girl holding a bunch of balloons amid absolute rubble. Rubble.

Those remnants of destruction are all we see on our screens these days. We have the luxury of turning away.

Putting the phone or newspaper down and grabbing the smallest slice of luxury at our disposal to stabilise our emotions.

But that nine-year-old girl, who a few months ago, I’m sure had envisioned a totally different birthday party, lives among those ruins.

“A small group of children in Gaza sit on a lavender and white blanket around a small tray of beverages, singing Happy Birthday to a young girl. Like kids her age around the world, she wears a sweatshirt with prints of Elsa and Anna, characters from Frozen; unlike most kids, she’s celebrating against a backdrop of a war,” read the opening paragraph.

And yet, she still chooses to celebrate.

The article’s author, Stephanie Acker, then draws on her research with refugees to make her point: “When people find themselves displaced from their homes, finding or creating beauty can be just as vital as food, water and shelter.”

While seeing the images depicting the horrific humanitarian crisis is important to shake us awake and into action against the atrocities, perhaps the rare images and stories of refugees trying to beautify their small corner of collected trauma is an equally important reflection of humanity.

What is more powerful an image of resilience than choosing to celebrate life, amid death, ruin and destruction.

“Beauty is often viewed as a luxury. But this isn’t the case. It’s the opposite,” Acker writes as she details the small ways refugees try to bring beauty to their dismal surroundings, and how it serves as a lifeline, parallel to their temporal needs of food and shelter.

“This reminds me of something my mother used to say when I was a child. When times were tough, she’d make a point to find some small gesture to help see past the circumstance. To “feed our souls”, she’d justify.

Bread and butter are the staples that keep our bodies moving.

ALSO READ | Letters | Criminals are running the police service

But what about our hearts and minds? War aside, we can get so consumed by the trivial pursuits of day-to-day life, we get bogged down by the heavy weight of mundanity.

If the people in Gaza can find ways to celebrate life, in what to the rest of us around the world watching seems like an impossible situation, the least we can do is not take all the beauty around us for granted.

As we enter this festive season, where there is some form of celebration around every tinsel-covered corner, let’s think of those who are destitute and displaced, by war, by poverty, whose daily fight for survival is truly worth a celebration.

Let’s send a silent prayer or thought for them every time we see something that stirs joy up inside us. If you’re preparing food packs for those less fortunate, why not add a chocolate?

Or picture the smile of a child receiving a Christmas gift they did not expect to receive … If anything, it’s a powerful reminder to choose beauty.

To choose to see it, to look for it, to find it, and most importantly, to share it. Even in the midst of hopelessness and ruin.

Perhaps, beauty then becomes synonymous with hope. And that’s most powerful when it’s shared.

• Jade le Roux is an assistant editor at The Witness.