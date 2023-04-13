Opinion | The Bester story

By Cyril Madlala

Any news item that provides some relief from endless political bickering and everything else that is wrong with the manner of our governance should be welcomed.

We can therefore brace ourselves to be consumed for the next while by the unfolding drama of one Thabo Bester’s escapades.

Of course, we already know that our politicians will emerge with bloodied noses by the time we understand the full story, if we ever get to that point.

Running multi-million rand businesses from jail, faking your death, walking out of prison to lead a high life under the noses of the authorities.

That is the stuff of legends.

Bring into the mix a successful, high-flying medical doctor who seemingly turned her back on married life (with young children) to hit it off with a convicted rapist and murderer, and you have the makings of a real-life soap opera.

Add to that her brother’s alleged extortion efforts and subsequent spilling of the beans on social media.

The narrative is gripping.

That is before we learn that the good doctor’s father has been arrested and charged with murder, arson, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

By the time we get to know who was murdered and their body placed in Bester’s cell to be burnt beyond recognition, we should be well into the mode for next year’s national and provincial elections.

Trust me, that will make for much more riveting television viewing than those dreary debates among political vultures making hollow promises to our gullible lot.

This is not to trivialize the gravity of the matters at hand here.

People have been violated and murdered.

Many others have been scammed.

The guards in our prisons have been compromised.

An escaped brutal criminal has been able to shop at Woolworths in Sandton City in broad daylight.

Corruption and Bribery

This was because corruption at the Department of Home Affairs made it possible for him to assume multiple new identities and go on with life as if his past as a scoundrel counted for nothing.

Laid bare, hopefully, will be the details of how one can skip the border in South Africa, travel to Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania, and only be apprehended when about to reach Kenya.

How much in bribery money does one need to grease palms along so many borders?

If Bester escaped from prison as long ago as May last year, why was he still hanging around the city lights of Johannesburg instead of disappearing into the hinterland of our vast country?

Hopefully, this and much more, shall be revealed.

For me, what is instructive about this case is not so much what is wrong with our leaders and our systems.

Rather, it talks to the kind of society we are and for which we can hardly lay the blame at the door of the government and politicians.

Perhaps our elders, spiritual fathers and mothers and those entrusted with the moral regeneration of our nation, have much to answer for.

Law enforcement

As police Minister Bheki Cele likes to point out, when most crimes are initiated, there is no police officer around.

Law enforcers only follow up after the deed.

More often than not, it is those close to us who choose not to come forward to assist the authorities when their kin commit crime.

This time around a member of the family has volunteered the information and his father and sister are in prison.

(Oh, to be that fly on the wall at the next family meeting.)

For now, we can sit back and watch as the drama unfolds.

Senzo Meyiwa case and the Gupta case

The handling of the investigation into former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s murder has not inspired a lot of confidence.

The evidence led so far has left many South Africans doubting that the men before court had anything to do with the crime.

The less said about how the Gupta brothers slipped through the net and landed overseas, the better.

When much belatedly, we heard that a United Arab Emirates court had refused to extradite them, it dawned on us that the purported architects of the state-capture project will not be held to account anytime soon. If ever.

Their alleged henchmen, already on trial in South Africa, have reason to expect to be exonerated as well if the supposed brains behind the looting of our state coffers cannot be brought to book.

Well, the Guptas may be gone forever.

The Meyiwa case may be on shaky ground.

Now, let’s sit back and watch the state put its best foot forward as it tries to redeem itself regarding the whole Bester episode.

We shall need some respite from the hot air that will swirl from every corner of the republic in the near future as the national and provincial elections draw near.