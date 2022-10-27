Opinion | The big gamble

Clive Ndou

ANC branches currently nominating candidates for the party’s national elective conference have the difficult task of picking a president who will not only emerge at the party’s internal polls, but one who will also return the organisation to power in 2024.

Given the reality that the party has been shedding support in recent years, electing the next ANC president without taking into account the reality that the party could lose power in the upcoming general elections would be at best naïve, and at worst suicidal.

Unlike in previous ANC conferences where a presidential candidate who emerged at the party’s internal elections was also handed a ticket to the Union Buildings, this time around there is no guarantee that the winner will become the country’s first citizen.

Given that the objective of any political party is to control government, it is vital for ANC members currently deciding on who the party’s next president should be, to first develop a set of criteria before making their choices.

It is a well-known fact that the incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will be seeking re-election at the upcoming ANC conference, has been championing the party’s renewal campaign aimed at, among other things, exposing ANC leaders involved in corruption.

The importance of renewing the ANC cannot be overemphasised, particularly given that one of the main reasons that led to the ANC’s loss of support was that a significant number of the country’s citizens associate ANC leaders with corruption.

In placing the fight against corruption at the top of his priority list, Ramaphosa was, albeit temporarily, able to raise the hopes of the nation.

In telling the nation that he would crush corruption on assuming the position of president, Ramaphosa must have been aware that eradicating graft was a mission likely to be accomplished long after he had exited the presidency.

It is therefore not surprising that almost five years after being elected ANC president on an anti-corruption ticket, Ramaphosa now finds it difficult to convince the South African public that he will be able to stamp out corruption if given a second chance.

It is critical for ANC members to understand that the majority of the country’s citizens will only return the ANC to power in 2024 if Ramaphosa can use the few months left before the general elections to step up his campaign to root out corruption within the public sector.

Failure to do this will make it difficult for citizens who have lost confidence in the ANC to reconsider their current relationship with the party.

Given the above, ANC members who chose to put their eggs in the Ramaphosa basket should do so with the full understanding that they are taking a gamble.

However, for those in the ANC who perceive Ramaphosa as a risk, it is their right to visualise a future without Ramaphosa.

The ANC branches who have already made peace with the possibility that Ramaphosa may not stick around for too long, have a number of options available to them.

They can settle for a candidate who presents themself as the proverbial silver bullet to the myriad challenges faced by both the ANC and the country.

Without putting any convincing plans on the table, such a candidate would try to be everything to everyone, with the hope that voters will use the 2024 general elections to grant them an opportunity to experiment with all sorts of programmes.

It is inevitable that such a candidate would make promises similar to those made by Ramaphosa during his election as the country’s president four years ago.

However, given that the country’s citizens have on numerous occasions fallen victim to false promises, such a candidate is unlikely to win back the citizens’ confidence, with the result being the removal of the ANC from power in 2024.

There could also be the kind of candidate who, once elected at the party’s gathering scheduled for December, would immediately push for Ramaphosa’s removal as the country’s president.

On arrival at the Union Buildings, they would push through a number of populist initiatives ranging from increasing social grants to dishing of cash to unemployed youth.

By the time the 2024 polls come, such a candidate would have endeared themself sufficiently to the poor, who are the majority segment of the population.

It is this kind of candidate who stands the best chance of returning the ANC to power in the 2024 general elections.

However, the downside would be that after a few months into the new president’s first term of office, the government’s coffers would be in such a poor state that the very people who benefited from the populist initiatives would be ready to use whatever means at their disposal to remove the ANC from power.

As frightening as it might be for ANC members, this is the reality they have to contend with as they prepare for what could become one of the most crucial conferences the party has ever convened.

• Clive Ndou is the political editor of The Witness.