Opinion | The EFF celebrates 10 years of existence

By Cyril Madlala

The turbocharged political theatrics that will be on full display at the 10th anniversary of

the Economic Freedom Fighters in Johannesburg this weekend will, for many South Africans, bring home

glimpses of what possibly lurks beyond a vanquished ANC.

The massive FNB Stadium will be painted red as “Fighters”, “commissars” and the central command team

gather to get their marching orders from “Commander-in-Chief” Julius Malema.

Put a microphone in front.

The EFF is powerfully positioned as it celebrates 10 years of existence of him and tens of thousands of his followers, Malema will not disappoint.

Well aware of an even bigger audience on social-media platforms and television, he will weave his oratorial magic to regale supporters, ridicule opponents and proffer answers and solutions to every problem faced by South Africa.

After all, the EFF’s particular immodesty allows it to boast frequently of “superior logic” possessed by its leadership.

As an offshoot of the ANC and its factions, it projects itself as an embodiment of what the ANC would be representing today had it not strayed from its historical mission.

Malema has a particular dislike for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Inevitably, considerable venom will be thrown at him for everything, from the U.S. dollars hidden in a couch at his Phala Phala game farm to shortcomings in the delivery of services by the government he leads.

As a media spectacle, the EFF rally is made for superb television images.

Spontaneous singing and speeches that invoke thunderous responses will confirm that 10 years after the

birth of Malema’s baby, there has been a tangible shift on South Africa’s political landscape.

It was not the first time ANC members broke away to form their own party.

The Pan-Africanist Congress felt the ANC was abandoning the African masses and the mission to regain possession of the land because white communists had hijacked the revolution.

The PAC fizzled out.

It restored no land.

The United Democratic Movement was formed by General Bantu Holomisa after he was kicked out of the ANC because he pointed out that among its leadership ranks were corrupt individuals.

Its moral high ground did not inspire the ANC to frown upon such wrong-doing.

Instead, the organisation elevated it to the lofty heights of state capture.

The UDM remains peripheral in SA politics.

The Congress of the People was a product of disenchantment with the outcome of the Polokwane elective

conference which elected Jacob Zuma as president.

Again, there was a lot of enthusiasm for the new party.

However, its founders destroyed it with power struggles.

Today Cope is virtually dead.

But as this weekend will confirm, the EFF is not just still standing after 10 years.

It goes into next year’s general election as SA’s third largest party in Parliament.

There is panic all around.

The vulnerability of the ANC which could see it dip below 50% means coalitions will be necessary.

The Democratic Alliance would be much comfortable with a pact with an ANC government led by Ramaphosa, but has ruled out Malema’s outfit as a possible partner.

The ANC is torn apart over coalitions with the EFF.

The coalition arrangements between the ANC and the EFF in the Gauteng metros are anything but smooth, and it is no secret that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula would hate to see the ANC begging the EFF for support to remain in power after next year’s elections.

On the other hand, if coalitions are as inevitable as expected, the EFF would be more comfortable working with deputy president Paul Mashatile than with Ramaphosa.

In that scenario, Mashatile would be president and Malema his deputy.

The EFF has mastered the art of extracting the best deal for itself in coalitions in local government.

For instance, in KZN there are now upheavals in municipalities that previously had IFP mayors and EFF deputies.

The EFF is now working with the ANC, whereas before local government elections in 2021, the stated goal was the removal of the ANC from power at all cost.

It is to be expected that should an ANC/EFF coalition materialise next year, it would not be beyond Malema to expect his lieutenants to get critical ministerial positions such as international relations or even treasury.

It all hinges on how desperate the ANC will be after the polls.

In 10 short years, it now dawns on all of us that maybe a young Malema was not dreaming when he told

us that he would be our president.

What we would not have anticipated is that it would be the ANC ushering him into the Union Buildings, albeit in order to save its own political skin.

The Fighters have good reason to party this weekend.

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.